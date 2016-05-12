Editor's choice
A man who tried to cross the border takes a rest as he walks back to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman reacts at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Firefighters spray water over the burning Dong Xuan Center Asian shopping center in Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes...more
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), stand in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 29, 2016. They share little more than an enemy and struggle to communicate on the...more
Military officers salute as the national anthem is played at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang, North Korea May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Paratroopers jump out of a plane during an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman cries as a group of migrants prepare to leave for a different camp, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Brazilian badminton players Lohaynny Vicente (L), 20, and her sister Luana Vicente, 22, pose for a photograph on the roof of a house in Chacrinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. The future once looked anything but bright for Lohaynny...more
This artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made to date by NASA's Kepler space telescope in this image released May 10, 2016. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pilgrims make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 68th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei shows his contact details to Palestinian girls as he works on a documentary film on refugees, at the Seaport of Gaza City May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is doused with water after striking out an MLB record 20 batters against the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2016. The Washington Nationals won 3-2. Brad Mills-USA TODAY...more
Pope Francis walks with Japan's Prince Akishino (L) and his wife Princess Kiko (R) during a meeting at the Vatican May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cast members Julia Roberts (R) and George Clooney pose during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The smoke plume (bottom) from large wildfires in and around Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada is seen in a picture taken by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams from the International Space Station May 11, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Jeff Williams/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.