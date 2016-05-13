Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 8:40am EDT

A fire rages at a tire dump near a residential development in Sesena, south of Madrid, Spain, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A fire rages at a tire dump near a residential development in Sesena, south of Madrid, Spain, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A fire rages at a tire dump near a residential development in Sesena, south of Madrid, Spain, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Carolyn Pratt, 63, competes in the backstroke portion of the swimming competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. The games celebrate Brooklyn seniors over the age of 50 competing in competitive games like bowling, basketball, swimming, board games and track and field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Carolyn Pratt, 63, competes in the backstroke portion of the swimming competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. The games celebrate Brooklyn seniors over the age of 50 competing in competitive games like bowling, basketball, swimming, board games and track and field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Carolyn Pratt, 63, competes in the backstroke portion of the swimming competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. The games celebrate Brooklyn seniors over the age of 50 competing in competitive games like bowling, basketball, swimming, board games and track and field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Cast members Julia Roberts, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Julia Roberts, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast members Julia Roberts, George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Clouds of tear gas surround people who walk with an umbrella near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Clouds of tear gas surround people who walk with an umbrella near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Clouds of tear gas surround people who walk with an umbrella near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A laborer loads metal scrap onto a truck in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A laborer loads metal scrap onto a truck in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A laborer loads metal scrap onto a truck in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Cast member Fabrice Luchini (L) kisses actress Juliette Binoche during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Fabrice Luchini (L) kisses actress Juliette Binoche during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Cast member Fabrice Luchini (L) kisses actress Juliette Binoche during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators with physical disabilities try to break through a barricade by riot police during a protest calling on the government to provide a monthly subsidy rather than an annual one in La Paz, Bolivia, Bolivia, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Demonstrators with physical disabilities try to break through a barricade by riot police during a protest calling on the government to provide a monthly subsidy rather than an annual one in La Paz, Bolivia, Bolivia, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Demonstrators with physical disabilities try to break through a barricade by riot police during a protest calling on the government to provide a monthly subsidy rather than an annual one in La Paz, Bolivia, Bolivia, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, pays his condolences to Ali Badreddine, the son of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, pays his condolences to Ali Badreddine, the son of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, pays his condolences to Ali Badreddine, the son of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee where Trump was meeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee where Trump was meeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A girl walks past protesters outside the Republican National Committee where Trump was meeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Violins made by students hang to dry at a laboratory of the Antonio Stradivari institute of higher education in Cremona, Italy, April 22, 2016. Making violins is a passion in Cremona, the ancient Italian town that has been producing them since the 16th century, but turning passion into profits has not been easy. Cremona, in northern Italy, has more than 100 workshops making violins and other stringed instruments for musicians worldwide, following in the tradition of its great violin-makers which have included Antonio Stradivari and Nicolo Amati. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Violins made by students hang to dry at a laboratory of the Antonio Stradivari institute of higher education in Cremona, Italy, April 22, 2016. Making violins is a passion in Cremona, the ancient Italian town that has been producing them since the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Violins made by students hang to dry at a laboratory of the Antonio Stradivari institute of higher education in Cremona, Italy, April 22, 2016. Making violins is a passion in Cremona, the ancient Italian town that has been producing them since the 16th century, but turning passion into profits has not been easy. Cremona, in northern Italy, has more than 100 workshops making violins and other stringed instruments for musicians worldwide, following in the tradition of its great violin-makers which have included Antonio Stradivari and Nicolo Amati. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Russian An26 Curl aircraft is shadowed by a RAF Typhoon (R) in this photograph handed out by the Royal Air force and released May 12, 2016. MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian An26 Curl aircraft is shadowed by a RAF Typhoon (R) in this photograph handed out by the Royal Air force and released May 12, 2016. MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A Russian An26 Curl aircraft is shadowed by a RAF Typhoon (R) in this photograph handed out by the Royal Air force and released May 12, 2016. MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS
A boy cools off under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy cools off under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A boy cools off under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday for two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man takes picture of a Sound Of Power speaker in the shape of a bust of Donald Trump is displayed at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China May 13, 2016. The speaker is designed by Petro Wodkins. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man takes picture of a Sound Of Power speaker in the shape of a bust of Donald Trump is displayed at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China May 13, 2016. The speaker is designed by Petro Wodkins. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A man takes picture of a Sound Of Power speaker in the shape of a bust of Donald Trump is displayed at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China May 13, 2016. The speaker is designed by Petro Wodkins. REUTERS/Aly Song
Jamille Matt celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal for Plymouth Argyle during their game against Portsmouth in Fratton Park, May 12, 2016. Action Images/Tony O'Brien/Livepic

Jamille Matt celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal for Plymouth Argyle during their game against Portsmouth in Fratton Park, May 12, 2016. Action Images/Tony O'Brien/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Jamille Matt celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal for Plymouth Argyle during their game against Portsmouth in Fratton Park, May 12, 2016. Action Images/Tony O'Brien/Livepic
Zakk Wylde performs after a news conference to announce the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" music festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Zakk Wylde performs after a news conference to announce the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" music festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Zakk Wylde performs after a news conference to announce the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" music festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A pilgrim walks on her knees to fulfill her vows, as pilgrims attend the 99th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A pilgrim walks on her knees to fulfill her vows, as pilgrims attend the 99th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A pilgrim walks on her knees to fulfill her vows, as pilgrims attend the 99th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Public transport drivers chat as they wait for passengers under a flyover construction in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Public transport drivers chat as they wait for passengers under a flyover construction in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Public transport drivers chat as they wait for passengers under a flyover construction in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Mexican cowboy or "charro" swings his lasso during the opening ceremony of the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Mexican cowboy or "charro" swings his lasso during the opening ceremony of the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A Mexican cowboy or "charro" swings his lasso during the opening ceremony of the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
