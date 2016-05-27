Editor's choice
A woman walks on steps lined with plastic cups, an art project of four college students, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Estonia's olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place flags in front of the graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, CO, reacts while trying to spell a word during the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer, which marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1,900 years ago, in the village of Kiryas...more
A demonstrator holds a rose and shouts slogans in front of a riot policeman during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Bosto ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. The 37,000 U.S. flags are planted in memory of every fallen...more
Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A worker checks a mask of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, May 25, 2016. There's no masking the facts. One Chinese factory is expecting Donald Trump...more
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" (unseen) off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney,...more
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to the media at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter prays near Falluja, Iraq, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump refers to former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who lost the 2012 presidential election, as a "choker" at a rally with supporters in Anaheim, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A Chaffinch bird eats the remains of a cake during Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Glenveagh National Park during a tour to Donegal, Ireland May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama smiles as he attends a town hall meeting with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Richard Gasquet of France serves the ball during his match against Bjorn Fratangelo of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris, France, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrive before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim, California May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Indian Runner ducks march past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa, May 16, 2016. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm in...more
Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, dances with her friend Maddy Wilson (R) at the Chelsea High School Prom in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 21, 2016. Precious Perez slipped into her full-length strapless prom gown and said...more
Guinness Rishi, 74, multiple world record holder including most flags tattooed on his body, poses for a photograph outside his apartment in New Delhi, India May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Smoke rises from clashes near Falluja, Iraq, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Parked cars are seen in a chasm after a road running next to the River Arno collapsed, in Florence, Italy, May 25, 2016. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A police officer guards as the motorcade transporting President Barack Obama drives along a rural area near Shima, where the 2016 Ise-Shima G7 Summit is being held, in Shima, Japan, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers sort carrots at Poskitts farm in Goole, Britain May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
