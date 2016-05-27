Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 27, 2016 | 11:15am EDT

Editor's choice

A boy holds his father's pistol as he attends with tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement a gathering to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy holds his father's pistol as he attends with tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement a gathering to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A boy holds his father's pistol as he attends with tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement a gathering to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 26
A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 26
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 26
President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 26
Estonia's Olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Estonia's Olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Estonia's Olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
5 / 26
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, Texas, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion in the final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, Texas, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion in the final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, Texas, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion in the final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 26
A baby cries as President Barack Obama holds the baby during his visit at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, on the route to his Hiroshima trip in Iwakuni, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A baby cries as President Barack Obama holds the baby during his visit at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, on the route to his Hiroshima trip in Iwakuni, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A baby cries as President Barack Obama holds the baby during his visit at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, on the route to his Hiroshima trip in Iwakuni, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 26
A model of a street-straddling bus that drives over cars is seen presented at an exhibition in Beijing, China, May 20, 2016. Part subway, part bus, a mass transporter known in Chinese as the "bus-way" went on show in Beijing. REUTERS/Hu Qingming

A model of a street-straddling bus that drives over cars is seen presented at an exhibition in Beijing, China, May 20, 2016. Part subway, part bus, a mass transporter known in Chinese as the "bus-way" went on show in Beijing. REUTERS/Hu Qingming

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A model of a street-straddling bus that drives over cars is seen presented at an exhibition in Beijing, China, May 20, 2016. Part subway, part bus, a mass transporter known in Chinese as the "bus-way" went on show in Beijing. REUTERS/Hu Qingming
Close
8 / 26
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko sings the national anthem during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko sings the national anthem during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko sings the national anthem during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 26
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 26
A visitor walks past the painting "Various Flowers" by Pyotr Konchalovsky at the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A visitor walks past the painting "Various Flowers" by Pyotr Konchalovsky at the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A visitor walks past the painting "Various Flowers" by Pyotr Konchalovsky at the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 26
Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 26
A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2016 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30. The 37,000 U.S. flags are planted in memory of every fallen Massachusetts service member from the Revolutionary War to the present. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2016 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30. The 37,000 U.S. flags are...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2016 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30. The 37,000 U.S. flags are planted in memory of every fallen Massachusetts service member from the Revolutionary War to the present. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 26
A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 26
Robert Allen, co-founder of Texas-based Little Herds, a non-profit founded to educate the public on the benefits of insects for food and feed, holds edible freeze-dried crickets between his teeth during a 'Eating Insects Detroit: Exploring the Culture of Insects as Food and Feed' conference at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Robert Allen, co-founder of Texas-based Little Herds, a non-profit founded to educate the public on the benefits of insects for food and feed, holds edible freeze-dried crickets between his teeth during a 'Eating Insects Detroit: Exploring the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Robert Allen, co-founder of Texas-based Little Herds, a non-profit founded to educate the public on the benefits of insects for food and feed, holds edible freeze-dried crickets between his teeth during a 'Eating Insects Detroit: Exploring the Culture of Insects as Food and Feed' conference at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
15 / 26
Contestant Duru Colgulu celebrates after being awarded with a "Sympathy prize" during the Angel of Turkey transgender beauty pageant in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Contestant Duru Colgulu celebrates after being awarded with a "Sympathy prize" during the Angel of Turkey transgender beauty pageant in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Contestant Duru Colgulu celebrates after being awarded with a "Sympathy prize" during the Angel of Turkey transgender beauty pageant in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 26
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally with supporters in Billings, Montana, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally with supporters in Billings, Montana, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally with supporters in Billings, Montana, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 26
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 25, 2016. A makeshift cinema hall under a 140-year-old bridge in the Indian capital is allowing poor rickshaw pullers and migrant laborers to escape daily hardship and sweltering heat into a world of Bollywood song, dance and romance. With the rusty iron floor of the bridge as its ceiling and some old rags acquired on the cheap from a nearby crematorium serving as curtains and floor mats, the cinema shows four films a day. Organizers pooled their savings to rent an old TV set and video compact disc player, and charge 10 rupees (15 U.S cents) admission - a hundredth of the price of entry at Delhi's fanciest movie theaters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 25, 2016. A makeshift cinema hall under a 140-year-old bridge in the Indian capital is allowing poor rickshaw pullers and migrant laborers to...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 25, 2016. A makeshift cinema hall under a 140-year-old bridge in the Indian capital is allowing poor rickshaw pullers and migrant laborers to escape daily hardship and sweltering heat into a world of Bollywood song, dance and romance. With the rusty iron floor of the bridge as its ceiling and some old rags acquired on the cheap from a nearby crematorium serving as curtains and floor mats, the cinema shows four films a day. Organizers pooled their savings to rent an old TV set and video compact disc player, and charge 10 rupees (15 U.S cents) admission - a hundredth of the price of entry at Delhi's fanciest movie theaters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 26
Rescue workers search for victims after a speedboat crashed and capsized in bad weather near the southern Thai island of Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search for victims after a speedboat crashed and capsized in bad weather near the southern Thai island of Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Rescue workers search for victims after a speedboat crashed and capsized in bad weather near the southern Thai island of Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 26
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 26
Three boys hold rosaries and books of the New Testament as they wait for the start of a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Three boys hold rosaries and books of the New Testament as they wait for the start of a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Three boys hold rosaries and books of the New Testament as they wait for the start of a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 26
Sailors wait for a bus during New York's Fleet Week in Brooklyn, New York City, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sailors wait for a bus during New York's Fleet Week in Brooklyn, New York City, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Sailors wait for a bus during New York's Fleet Week in Brooklyn, New York City, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 26
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn a mock U.S. flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn a mock U.S. flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn a mock U.S. flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
23 / 26
Greek police and army officers stand by Greek, Russian and EU flags as they wait for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Greek police and army officers stand by Greek, Russian and EU flags as they wait for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Greek police and army officers stand by Greek, Russian and EU flags as they wait for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
24 / 26
Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, speaks during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, speaks during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, speaks during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
25 / 26
Children play on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Children play on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 26 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 25 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 24 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast