Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Durga Kami (C), 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates after the game against Austria with fans. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016....more
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.
Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 14, 2016, as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike...more
People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Relatives and friends carry the coffins of some of the eleven members of the same family, including two children, who were killed in the central Mexican state of Puebla when gunmen burst into their home, during their funeral along the streets in...more
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Spain fans before their Euro match against Czech Republic in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Albert GeaLivepic
Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A boy creates a cordon around family members as they leave a senior citizen's center, after being notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers union uses his phone while detained by a policeman after clashes erupted during an eviction from the Oaxaca State Institute of Public Education (IEEPO) facilities in Oaxaca,...more
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training session in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative kisses the coffin of an Afghan soldier, who was killed last night during gun fighting between Afghan border forces and Pakistani forces in Torkham, during his funeral in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Activists from the Legal Aid Justice Center place shoes and U.S. flags as a demonstration against forced deportations in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France. Picture taken with long exposure and a zoom lens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Khin Naing, 50, a former soldier who lost his leg during the war in Kayah state after he stepped on a landmine in 2009, sits near his home in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Apple CEO Tim Cook wipes his eyes after leading a moment of silence for the victims of the attack in Orlando as he opens the company's World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Renee Elise Goldsberry wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton" during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl reacts as she touches a bullet hole after a gunfight outside a MERCAL, a state-run supermarket, in a slum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Donald Trump waves as he walks offstage after delivering a campaign speech about national security in Manchester, New Hampshire, in response to the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russians No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates during their Euro match against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
