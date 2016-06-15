Relatives and friends carry the coffins of some of the eleven members of the same family, including two children, who were killed in the central Mexican state of Puebla when gunmen burst into their home, during their funeral along the streets in...more

Relatives and friends carry the coffins of some of the eleven members of the same family, including two children, who were killed in the central Mexican state of Puebla when gunmen burst into their home, during their funeral along the streets in Coxcatlan, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Close