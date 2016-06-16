Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 15, 2016 | 8:30pm EDT

Editor's choice

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 29
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 29
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 29
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 29
Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
5 / 29
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 29
Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 29
A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
8 / 29
England and Wales Euro fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

England and Wales Euro fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
England and Wales Euro fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 29
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 29
Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 29
Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 29
People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
13 / 29
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labour laws, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labour laws, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labour laws, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 29
Durga Kami, 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Durga Kami, 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Durga Kami, 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 29
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 29
Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
17 / 29
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 29
Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates with fans after their Euro match versus Austria in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio PerezLivepic

Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates with fans after their Euro match versus Austria in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio PerezLivepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates with fans after their Euro match versus Austria in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio PerezLivepic
Close
19 / 29
Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on New York's Brooklyn Bridge as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on New York's Brooklyn Bridge as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on New York's Brooklyn Bridge as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 29
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and television presenter Oprah Winfrey participate in the White House's "United State of Women" summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and television presenter Oprah Winfrey participate in the White House's "United State of Women" summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and television presenter Oprah Winfrey participate in the White House's "United State of Women" summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 29
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
22 / 29
A gay couple kisses as they attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A gay couple kisses as they attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A gay couple kisses as they attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
23 / 29
Seddique Mateen, the father of Omar Mateen, who attacked a gay night club in Orlando before being shot dead by police, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Seddique Mateen, the father of Omar Mateen, who attacked a gay night club in Orlando before being shot dead by police, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Seddique Mateen, the father of Omar Mateen, who attacked a gay night club in Orlando before being shot dead by police, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 29
A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.

A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.
Close
25 / 29
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
26 / 29
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
27 / 29
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
28 / 29
Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial in Downtown for victims of the gay night club shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial in Downtown for victims of the gay night club shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial in Downtown for victims of the gay night club shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 14 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 13 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 10 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 10 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast