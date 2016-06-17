Edition:
June 16, 2016

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One to travel to Orlando to meet with families of the Orlando shooting victims, at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a newborn baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Flames are shown from the so-called Sherpa Fire in the Refugio Canyon area of Santa Barbara, California, June 15, 2016. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
FBI officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A mother and child look over the The Grand Floridian resort and Seven Seas Lagoon as they take the monorail around the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Fans look on from a parking garage as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) carries the cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration in downtown Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (L) and Prince Edward (R) at the Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A civil defense member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator waves a Greek flag outside the parliament during a protest in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Iraqi soldiers sit inside a tent south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Rescue boats, tents and police vehicles are seen along the shoreline at the Grand Floridian after a two-year-old boy was dragged by an alligator into the lagoon at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Soccer fan Laura Woods from England fixes her makeup near riot police near the Lens stadium before the England v Wales game. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Tiffany Findley (L) and Adriana Kelley kiss outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in a counter protest against the Westboro Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A man touches a dead whale after it got stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Protesters are escorted out of the building as Donald Trump addresses an audience at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A displaced woman carries her sleeping child at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort during a three-day Grand Opening event in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
