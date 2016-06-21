Editor's choice
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chelsea Clinton holds her newborn son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky with her husband Marc Mezvinsky, as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton pose together as they exit Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City,...more
MMVA host model Gigi Hadid takes pictures with fans as she arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power
A close-up of the head of a "Cyber Horse", made from thousands of infected computer and cell phone bits, is seen on display at the entrance to the annual Cyberweek conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A female England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as she rides on the shoulders of her mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia in Saint Etienne, France, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A double rainbow is seen in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station crew members, Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S., descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan),...more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Palestinian Munir Shindi, 36, drives a replica of a 1927 Mercedes Gazelle that he built from scratch, on a street in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A cat with a �stegosaurus spine� design cut into its fur is seen next to a dog at a pet shop, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer walks past a burned truck carrying chickens after clashes with protesters from the National Coordination of Education Workers teachers� union during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in the town...more
Civilians, who fled the violence in Manbij city, arrive to the southeastern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Cleveland Cavaliers fans fill a parking garage to try to get a look at the large tv screens at a watch party at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, during the NBA Championship Game 7 played in Oakland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A woman mourns as she sits on the ground and takes part in a vigil for the Pulse night club victims following last week's shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Two activists with the EU flag and Union Jack painted on their faces kiss each other in front of Brandenburg Gate to protest against the British exit from the European Union, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Rebel fighters from 'Mujahideen Horan brigade' carry their weapons as they take part in military training in the western rural area of Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Rain drops land on a framed photograph of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A youth practices parkour at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Participants perform yoga during full dress rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Villagers carrying Chinese national flags protest at Wukan village in China's Guangdong province. REUTERS/James Pomfret
An Iraqi security forces vehicle is seen on a street in the centre of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People perform dragon dance and present it in a shape of the Chinese character "father" to celebrate Father's Day in Yueyang, Hunan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the National Park Service at Yosemite National Park, California. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wears a lifejacket given to him by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during statements to the media at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Intimenews
A child draws on the sidewalk in chalk at a makeshift memorial that is across the street from Pulse night club following last week's shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand in front of a flooded area in Kampung Sewuresidential area in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/via REUTERS
Charlie Sheen speaks during 'An Evening with Charlie Sheen' at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
