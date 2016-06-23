Paolo Esposito, an Italian national working in financial services, poses for a portrait on a footbridge over the River Thames in London, Britain March 15, 2016. "I wasn't expecting it to be so easy to settle. From simple things like bureaucracy,...more

Paolo Esposito, an Italian national working in financial services, poses for a portrait on a footbridge over the River Thames in London, Britain March 15, 2016. "I wasn't expecting it to be so easy to settle. From simple things like bureaucracy, which is a lot more straightforward than in Italy, to people's attitudes towards foreigners. Looking back on it, it was less hassle than changing your gym," said Esposito. "I'm definitely settled, with a ring, a mortgage, a British baby." REUTERS/Toby Melville

