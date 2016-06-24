Edition:
Fri Jun 24, 2016

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union, as his wife Samantha watches outside Number 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A trader from BGC Partners, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A sign displaying the level of bushfire danger is covered in snow after snow fell in the town of Mount Victoria, located in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A boy drinks water from a pipe, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 . REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas.

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after heading the result from Orkney in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Debris of damaged houses is seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revellers lie in hammocks during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
People visit a shopping mall in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A woman and her son celebrate the signing of a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Migrant workers supporting Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi wave to her during a meeting at the coastal fishery centre of Samut Sakhon, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during a "March by the Education" called by the Chilean student federations requesting free and quality public education, in Santiago Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, shouts while she lies on the ground next to supporters, during a gathering outside the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, shouts while she lies on the ground next to supporters, during a gathering outside the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) looks as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) looks as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A member of the Iraqi counter terrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert during a taping of the show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A cat walks past Muslim women offering afternoon prayers at a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
