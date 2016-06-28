Editor's choice
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Livepic
Demonstrators celebrate at the U.S. Supreme Court after the court struck down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors and facilities that its critics contended were specifically designed to shut down clinics in Washington June 27,...more
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A member of the guard of honor is attended by colleagues after fainting prior to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto's inspection at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Canada June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Revellers react after falling in the mud at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A rescue worker works on a damaged high-voltage tower after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Soccer fans gather to watch the Hungary v Belgium EURO 2016 Round of 16 soccer match at the fan zone near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Plainclothes police officers detain LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man dressed as a sperm prepares his ballot at a polling station before voting in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Revellers play skiping at the Play Time 2016 music festival on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Participants carry photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during the annual NYC Pride parade in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville, California. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and...more
Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard stand behind a string to ensure that they are in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in...more
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma scores against Croatia during their Euro match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal conducts a master class for young people in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Hillary Clinton waves while taking part in the New York City Gay Pride parade with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio in Manhattan. Standing on the right is civil rights activist Al Sharpton and New York City's First Lady Chirlane McCray....more
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home in Oxfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People pose for a photo during an annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of the crowd dressed as Queen Elizabeth II places a sign over his eyes before the start of a rugby game between Australia and England in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A Somali government soldier holds his position during gunfire after a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River shows extensive damage after floods in Clendenin, West Virginia. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
