Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 12:15am EDT

Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate at the U.S. Supreme Court after the court struck down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors and facilities that its critics contended were specifically designed to shut down clinics in Washington June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of the guard of honor is attended by colleagues after fainting prior to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto's inspection at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Canada June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Revellers react after falling in the mud at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A rescue worker works on a damaged high-voltage tower after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Soccer fans gather to watch the Hungary v Belgium EURO 2016 Round of 16 soccer match at the fan zone near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Plainclothes police officers detain LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A man dressed as a sperm prepares his ballot at a polling station before voting in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Revellers play skiping at the Play Time 2016 music festival on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Participants carry photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during the annual NYC Pride parade in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville, California. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and her mom as the flames reached their back fence. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard stand behind a string to ensure that they are in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma scores against Croatia during their Euro match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal conducts a master class for young people in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves while taking part in the New York City Gay Pride parade with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio in Manhattan. Standing on the right is civil rights activist Al Sharpton and New York City's First Lady Chirlane McCray. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home in Oxfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
People pose for a photo during an annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the crowd dressed as Queen Elizabeth II places a sign over his eyes before the start of a rugby game between Australia and England in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A Somali government soldier holds his position during gunfire after a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
The West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River shows extensive damage after floods in Clendenin, West Virginia. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
