People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
(L-R) Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016....more
A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia,...more
Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Britain's Prime Minister Cameron addresses a news conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Former pope Benedict is greeted by Pope Francis during a ceremony to mark his 65th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
The SLS Five-Segment Solid Rocket Motor, that will launch NASA�s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft to deep space, undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via Reuters
Women pose with guns in front of journalists in the Christian village of Qaa, where suicide bomb attacks took place on Monday, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
A boy runs on a beach while an airplane prepares to land at Larnaca International Airport, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A Palestinian man stands in front of suitcases as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for five days, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian swimmer Mary Al-Atrash, 22, who will represent Palestine at the 2016 Rio Olympics, trains in a swimming pool in Beit Sahour, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ikea MALM dresser is placed by the road, following the recall of almost 36 million chests and dressers in the United States and Canada, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in...more
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric...more
Hillary Clinton crosses her fingers as she talks with a worker at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bodies are seen outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency
Serena Williams in action against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An injured woman covers her face as she is carried by paramedics into ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A worker rides a lift past racks of vertical farming beds lit with light emitting diode (or "LED") lamps and using a patented growing algorithm of controlled light, nutrients and temperatures to grow a variety of baby greens at an AeroFarms Inc....more
Nelson Carneiro, craftsman from the Casa da Moeda do Brasil (Brazilian Mint) works on the Rio 2016 Olympic medal mold in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
