The daughter of Joseph Laous, who died after a suicide bomb attack in his village, mourns on his coffin during his funeral in Qaa, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Jesse Olivieri is seen on CCTV security video being shot by the Secret Service after carrying a gun outside the White House in May 2016. Jesse Olivieri survived, but faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S....more
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Fourth Session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Michael Phelps holds up five fingers during the finals for the men's 200 meter butterfly in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trialsin Omaha, Nebraska. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia....more
An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Local businessman Claude F. Gallello passes through the newly opened Liberty Park above Liberty Street on the World Trade Center site in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Afghan women, clad in burqas, stand outside a shop at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Ecuadorian indians dance as they commemorate the San Juan festival, also known as Inti Raymi, around the community of Cotacachi. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A gay couple kisses during a gay pride parade in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An Afghan boy jumps for a swim at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Workers unload algae at a factory near a beach in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tries to keep her hair from her face upon arriving at the Torrejon airbase outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Water gushes from a section of Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, Henan province, China. REUTERS/China Daily
