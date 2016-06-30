Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 30, 2016 | 8:00am EDT

Editor's choice

The daughter of Joseph Laous, who died after a suicide bomb attack in his village, mourns on his coffin during his funeral in Qaa, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

The daughter of Joseph Laous, who died after a suicide bomb attack in his village, mourns on his coffin during his funeral in Qaa, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
The daughter of Joseph Laous, who died after a suicide bomb attack in his village, mourns on his coffin during his funeral in Qaa, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
1 / 24
Jesse Olivieri is seen on CCTV security video being shot by the Secret Service after carrying a gun outside the White House in May 2016. Jesse Olivieri survived, but faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S. District Attorney's Office, D.C./Handout via Reuters

Jesse Olivieri is seen on CCTV security video being shot by the Secret Service after carrying a gun outside the White House in May 2016. Jesse Olivieri survived, but faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Jesse Olivieri is seen on CCTV security video being shot by the Secret Service after carrying a gun outside the White House in May 2016. Jesse Olivieri survived, but faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S. District Attorney's Office, D.C./Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Fourth Session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Fourth Session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Fourth Session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 24
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 24
Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 24
Michael Phelps holds up five fingers during the finals for the men's 200 meter butterfly in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trialsin Omaha, Nebraska. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Phelps holds up five fingers during the finals for the men's 200 meter butterfly in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trialsin Omaha, Nebraska. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Michael Phelps holds up five fingers during the finals for the men's 200 meter butterfly in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trialsin Omaha, Nebraska. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 24
People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 24
Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 24
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
10 / 24
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 24
An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
13 / 24
Local businessman Claude F. Gallello passes through the newly opened Liberty Park above Liberty Street on the World Trade Center site in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Local businessman Claude F. Gallello passes through the newly opened Liberty Park above Liberty Street on the World Trade Center site in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Local businessman Claude F. Gallello passes through the newly opened Liberty Park above Liberty Street on the World Trade Center site in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 24
A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
15 / 24
Afghan women, clad in burqas, stand outside a shop at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Afghan women, clad in burqas, stand outside a shop at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Afghan women, clad in burqas, stand outside a shop at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
16 / 24
Ecuadorian indians dance as they commemorate the San Juan festival, also known as Inti Raymi, around the community of Cotacachi. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Ecuadorian indians dance as they commemorate the San Juan festival, also known as Inti Raymi, around the community of Cotacachi. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Ecuadorian indians dance as they commemorate the San Juan festival, also known as Inti Raymi, around the community of Cotacachi. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
17 / 24
A gay couple kisses during a gay pride parade in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A gay couple kisses during a gay pride parade in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A gay couple kisses during a gay pride parade in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
18 / 24
An Afghan boy jumps for a swim at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy jumps for a swim at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
An Afghan boy jumps for a swim at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
19 / 24
An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
20 / 24
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
21 / 24
Workers unload algae at a factory near a beach in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers unload algae at a factory near a beach in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Workers unload algae at a factory near a beach in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tries to keep her hair from her face upon arriving at the Torrejon airbase outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tries to keep her hair from her face upon arriving at the Torrejon airbase outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tries to keep her hair from her face upon arriving at the Torrejon airbase outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
23 / 24
Water gushes from a section of Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, Henan province, China. REUTERS/China Daily

Water gushes from a section of Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, Henan province, China. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Water gushes from a section of Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, Henan province, China. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 29 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 28 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 28 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast