Editor's choice
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Relatives hug each other at the bedroom of Israeli girl, Hallel Yaffa Ariel, 13, who was killed in a Palestinian stabbing attack in her home in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, near the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Demonstrators protest in the rain against the decision by public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that it would not broadcast scenes of violent protest, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings...more
A still image from CCTV camera shows a man believed to be one of the attackers walking inside the terminal carrying a weapon as bystanders and travellers run for cover at Istanbul airport, Turkey. Haberturk Newspaper/Handout via Reuters
Young people holding flowers bouquets and cockades stand guard in front of the graves as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of...more
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Portugal and Poland at a public screening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A military band plays at the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A police officer blocks a streaker on the pitch as Poland played Portugal in their Euro match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) attends a physiotherapy session after a surgery on his left knee, caused by an injury during a soccer game with the presidential team, at the presidential residence in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Motola, the elephant that was injured by a landmine, wears her prosthetic leg at the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Lampang, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha hold hands as they leave a service on the eve of The Battle of the Somme at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Portugal's Rui Patricio saves a penalty shot from Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during their Euro match. shootoutREUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A policeman talks with children as migrants disembark from Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
General view of Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Airport employees mourn for their colleagues, who were killed in Tuesday's attack at the airport, during a ceremony at the international departure terminal of Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Muslim man sits inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Civilian and military personnel stand in silence by the tomb of The Unknown Warrior at a service on the eve of The Battle of the Somme at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.