Editor's choice
People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 4, 2016. Farage said he will step down as leader of UKIP. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad, Iraq July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A relative cries after attending the funeral prayer of the victims who were killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A spectator is seen during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A United States Air Force F-35A receives fuel from a KC-10 refueling tanker while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti (2R) of " Lupa" or (Wolf) parish rides at the San Martino curve as Jockey Enrico Bruschelli of " Giraffa " or (Giraffe) parish falls during the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
France's Dimitri Payet kisses the boot of Antoine Griezmann during their match against Iceland. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The coffin of Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel is carried out following his memorial service at the Fifth Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react near the Holey Artisan restaurant after Islamist militants attacked the upscale cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mahmud Hossain Opu/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates victory after the Grand Prix of Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Fans of Iceland react after the Euro 2016 match between Iceland and France in France, at a public screening of the match in Reykjavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix
People wearing Star Wars costumes are seen during the parade in Metropoli (Media Culture and Entertainment Festival) in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Policemen sneak a look inside the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant as others inspect the site after gunmen attacked, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Belarussian guard of honor stands as he takes part in a military parade during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus. Photo taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Michael Phelps during the men's 100m butterfly finals in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Tourists ride camels along Bondi Beach near a poster promoting the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in front of a voting station, located in the Bondi Surf Lifesavning Club, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A child plays on the wreckages of war planes destroyed during an Israeli operation on the Entebbe international airport in 1976 to rescue hostages, at Aero beach, south of Uganda's capital Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena
The last panel of China's world largest radio telescope named "FAST", is installed in Pingtang county, Guizhou Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
USA's Sam Querrey celebrates winning his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, at the installation's last weekend near Sulzano, northern Italy. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS Omar Sobhani
Fans hold a French flag during the first stage of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Medics stand over a man who was injured after an explosion in Central Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Israeli Rabbi Michael Mark, who was killed during a Palestinian shooting attack on his car in the West Bank on Friday, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An aerial view shows Muslim worshippers praying at the Grand mosque, the holiest place in Islam, in the holy city of Mecca during Ramadan, on Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Australian politician and leader of the One Nation Party Pauline Hanson holds an election placard as she stands with supporters during a function on election night in the city of Ipswich, west of Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/REUTERS
Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl dressed as an angel takes part in a procession of "Sangre de Cristo" at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.