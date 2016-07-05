Edition:
People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 4, 2016. Farage said he will step down as leader of UKIP. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad, Iraq July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A relative cries after attending the funeral prayer of the victims who were killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A spectator is seen during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A United States Air Force F-35A receives fuel from a KC-10 refueling tanker while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Jockey Jonatan Bartoletti (2R) of " Lupa" or (Wolf) parish rides at the San Martino curve as Jockey Enrico Bruschelli of " Giraffa " or (Giraffe) parish falls during the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

France's Dimitri Payet kisses the boot of Antoine Griezmann during their match against Iceland. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The coffin of Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel is carried out following his memorial service at the Fifth Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People react near the Holey Artisan restaurant after Islamist militants attacked the upscale cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mahmud Hossain Opu/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates victory after the Grand Prix of Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Fans of Iceland react after the Euro 2016 match between Iceland and France in France, at a public screening of the match in Reykjavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix

People wearing Star Wars costumes are seen during the parade in Metropoli (Media Culture and Entertainment Festival) in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Policemen sneak a look inside the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant as others inspect the site after gunmen attacked, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Belarussian guard of honor stands as he takes part in a military parade during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus. Photo taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Michael Phelps during the men's 100m butterfly finals in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tourists ride camels along Bondi Beach near a poster promoting the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in front of a voting station, located in the Bondi Surf Lifesavning Club, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A child plays on the wreckages of war planes destroyed during an Israeli operation on the Entebbe international airport in 1976 to rescue hostages, at Aero beach, south of Uganda's capital Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena

The last panel of China's world largest radio telescope named "FAST", is installed in Pingtang county, Guizhou Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

USA's Sam Querrey celebrates winning his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, at the installation's last weekend near Sulzano, northern Italy. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS Omar Sobhani

Fans hold a French flag during the first stage of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Medics stand over a man who was injured after an explosion in Central Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Israeli Rabbi Michael Mark, who was killed during a Palestinian shooting attack on his car in the West Bank on Friday, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An aerial view shows Muslim worshippers praying at the Grand mosque, the holiest place in Islam, in the holy city of Mecca during Ramadan, on Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Australian politician and leader of the One Nation Party Pauline Hanson holds an election placard as she stands with supporters during a function on election night in the city of Ipswich, west of Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/REUTERS

Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl dressed as an angel takes part in a procession of "Sangre de Cristo" at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

