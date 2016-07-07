Edition:
Girls attend a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, an ancient tradition originating from pagan times that is usually marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and dance around campfires, believing it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier, in Kiev, Ukraine, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the match against Wales at the Euro 2016 in Lyong, France, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Relatives and friends of military personnel killed during the Iraq War attend a news conference after listening to Sir John Chilcot present The Iraq Inquiry Report at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, in London, Britain July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

Employees save pigs from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Sandra Sterling, reacts during a community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad, Iraq July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A demonstrator kicks a riot police vehicle during an unauthorized march called by the Chilean student federations to protest against government's education reform, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts with his sister Aimee Pistorius at his sentence hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Demonstrators protest before the release of the John Chilcot report into the Iraq war in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

President Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy attends Eid al-Fitr prayers with others at Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

An employee touches pigs which cannot be moved away from a flooded farm, due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for a safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Son of Omar al-Obeid, a Lebanon's Hezbollah member who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, lies on his coffin during his funeral in Doueir village, near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Mongolia's Olympic wrestler Battsetseg Soronzonbold (front) fights with her training partner during a daily training session at the Mongolia Women�s National Wrestling Team training centre in Bayanzurkh district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A mannequin is pictured amid the rubble of a damaged building in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A Muslim family arrives by small boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Germany's Angelique Kerber in action against Romania's Simona Halep at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Buddhist monks take shelter under a tarpaulin sheet to protect themselves from the rain as they attend the birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at Drepung Loseling Monastery in Mundgod, in the southern state of Karnataka, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Female soldiers with their faces painted march during a military parade to celebrate the 205th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Fake blood runs down the bodies of animal rights protesters during a demonstration for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Aba Ali, a Nigerian refugee who fled from his village in northeastern Nigeria into Niger following Boko Haram attacks, reacts as he sits at the home of Adamu Moumouni, his Nigerien host who took him and his relatives in, in Diffa in southeastern Niger. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A man lies on the floor during a ritual at the Sorte Mountain on the outskirts of Chivacoa, in the state of Yaracuy, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A mannequin is pictured amid the rubble of a damaged building in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Israeli paratroopers jump from an Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules plane during a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The world's oldest living twin brothers, Paulus (L) and Pieter Langerock from Belgium, 102, toast with a glass of red wine at the Ter Venne retirement home in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. The twins will celebrate their 103rd birthday on July 8th. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Donald Trump signs a copy of Playboy magazine at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) queue in line while holding plastic bottles which will be used to take urine samples during a random inspection inside the police station in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A woman plays with her child in the fountain at Washington Square Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman wearing a dress with images of President Obama on it waits outside after a campaign rally with Obama and Hillary Clinton in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Men work on a large hookah at the Taha factory in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Pope Francis blesses the parents of American university student Beau Solomon during a private meeting at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

People stand in the windows of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

