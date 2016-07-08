Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 7, 2016 | 10:40pm EDT

Editor's choice

Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi fashion house during a show in Rome, Italy July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi fashion house during a show in Rome, Italy July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi fashion house during a show in Rome, Italy July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 33
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
2 / 33
Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey tries to protect himself from a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey tries to protect himself from a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey tries to protect himself from a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
3 / 33
Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
4 / 33
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
5 / 33
Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 33
People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 33
Supporters wait to see Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Supporters wait to see Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Supporters wait to see Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
8 / 33
Young contortionists practice at a training school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Young contortionists practice at a training school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Young contortionists practice at a training school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Close
9 / 33
Muslim women walk on a beach along the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Muslim women walk on a beach along the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Muslim women walk on a beach along the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 33
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
11 / 33
Girls attend a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, the ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and dance around campfires, believing it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Girls attend a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, the ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and dance around campfires,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Girls attend a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, the ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and dance around campfires, believing it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 33
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 33
Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union in Pyongyang....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 33
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
15 / 33
Still images from video show Alton Sterling as he is shot dead by police during an incident captured on the mobile phone camera of shop owner Abdullah Muflahi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Video taken July 5, 2016. Abdullah Muflahi/Handout via REUTERS

Still images from video show Alton Sterling as he is shot dead by police during an incident captured on the mobile phone camera of shop owner Abdullah Muflahi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Video taken July 5, 2016. Abdullah Muflahi/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Still images from video show Alton Sterling as he is shot dead by police during an incident captured on the mobile phone camera of shop owner Abdullah Muflahi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Video taken July 5, 2016. Abdullah Muflahi/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 33
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 33
A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province. China Daily via REUTERS

A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
18 / 33
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of their Euro match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of their Euro match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of their Euro match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Close
19 / 33
Traditional Hungarian horsemen herd a team of horses as the sun sets in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Traditional Hungarian horsemen herd a team of horses as the sun sets in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Traditional Hungarian horsemen herd a team of horses as the sun sets in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 33
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, delivers a speech following the publication of The Iraq Inquiry Report by John Chilcot, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, delivers a speech following the publication of The Iraq Inquiry Report by John Chilcot, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, delivers a speech following the publication of The Iraq Inquiry Report by John Chilcot, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
21 / 33
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts with his sister Aimee Pistorius at his sentence hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts with his sister Aimee Pistorius at his sentence hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts with his sister Aimee Pistorius at his sentence hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Close
22 / 33
Employees save pigs from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees save pigs from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Employees save pigs from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 33
Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
24 / 33
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
25 / 33
Senator Ted Cruz talks to reporters as he arrives at Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Senator Ted Cruz talks to reporters as he arrives at Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Senator Ted Cruz talks to reporters as he arrives at Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 33
Two newly discovered mountain lion kittens, one of two separate litters found in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains near Los Angeles, California, are shown in their den. National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS

Two newly discovered mountain lion kittens, one of two separate litters found in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains near Los Angeles, California, are shown in their den. National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Two newly discovered mountain lion kittens, one of two separate litters found in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains near Los Angeles, California, are shown in their den. National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 33
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 33
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 33
Detail of a declassified handwritten letter sent by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to George Bush, former President of the United States, is seen as part of the Iraq Inquiry Report presented by Sir John Chilcot in London. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

Detail of a declassified handwritten letter sent by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to George Bush, former President of the United States, is seen as part of the Iraq Inquiry Report presented by Sir John Chilcot in London. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Detail of a declassified handwritten letter sent by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to George Bush, former President of the United States, is seen as part of the Iraq Inquiry Report presented by Sir John Chilcot in London. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool
Close
30 / 33
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
31 / 33
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Georgia's President Georgy Margvelashvili walk out of a residence during a meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Georgia's President Georgy Margvelashvili walk out of a residence during a meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Georgia's President Georgy Margvelashvili walk out of a residence during a meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
32 / 33
Veterinarian Kwon Beom-suk examines a dog at his animal clinic in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Veterinarian Kwon Beom-suk examines a dog at his animal clinic in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Veterinarian Kwon Beom-suk examines a dog at his animal clinic in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 06 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 05 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 04 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast