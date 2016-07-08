Ballet shoes are seen at the Bosnian War Childhood museum exhibition in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "My childhood dream of becoming a prima ballerina never came true, but my love for ballet lived on, as did these pointe shoes," said Mela who was...more

Ballet shoes are seen at the Bosnian War Childhood museum exhibition in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "My childhood dream of becoming a prima ballerina never came true, but my love for ballet lived on, as did these pointe shoes," said Mela who was born in 1984. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

