People use excavators as they make their way to work in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A runner is thrown by a Cebada Gago fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop on Wednesday, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's...more
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil...more
Fishermen take temporary shelter on a sidewalk due to bad weather brought by Typhoon Nepartak near Manila Bay, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman takes picture of a flooded street at Nanjing University of Science and Technology, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A reveller sleeps on the grass of a public garden during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi Fashion house during a show in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Shi'ite fighters from Saraya al-Salam, who are loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, gather at site of a suicide attack at the entrance of the Shi'ite Mausoleum of Sayid Mohammed bin Ali al-Hadi in Balad, north of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier...more
An island holding one of the richest local neighbourhoods is seen isolated by flood in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger (top 2nd L) handles the ball and concedes a penalty during their Euro match against France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An African immigrant stranded in Costa Rica perfoms on Central Avenue in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Workers dig graves at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Young contortionists practice at a training school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Traditional Hungarian horsemen force their horses into poses of submission in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris makes a save during their Euro match against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Singer Temi Dollface poses for a picture in the compound where she works from, in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates at the end of their Euro match against Germany. REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachLivepic
Ballet shoes are seen at the Bosnian War Childhood museum exhibition in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "My childhood dream of becoming a prima ballerina never came true, but my love for ballet lived on, as did these pointe shoes," said Mela who was...more
Paramilitary policemen rest as they take turns to try to fill up a break in a dam in preparation for Typhoon Nepartak which is approaching China, in Lujiang county, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An assistant helps a "Kiliki", a Big Head, to dress at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Supporters wait to see Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
