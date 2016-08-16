Editor's Choice
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Richard Rossi and his 4-year-old great-grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took on water in St. Amant, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru...more
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016....more
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes in men's fly 52kg boxing round of 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man dressed as Japanese imperial army soldier and a man wearing a rising sun flag headband stand behind a rising sun flag in front of Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016....more
A woman runs away from a burning house at the small village of Oteiro, near Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Participants are covered in colored powder as they celebrate in The Color Run in Lima, Peru, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
An armed boy walks as he attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to a political council formed by the movement and the General People's Congress party to unilaterally rule Yemen by both groups in Sanaa,...more
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul , Iraq, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An injured refugee from the Australian-funded Manus Island detention centre lies unconscious on the floor of a police station in Lorengau after an alleged attack by a group of Papua New Guinean men in this picture taken on August 10, 2016. Get...more
A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media
A group photograph hangs on a damaged wall at Wang Junqi's cave house in an area where land is sinking next to a coal mine, in Helin village of Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train (back C) at the railway station in the town of Salez, Switzerland August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tahmid Hasib Khan, a student at Toronto University and one of the suspects of recent Gulshan attack is seen leaving the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A protester is seen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the men's team foil gold. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016....more
A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
