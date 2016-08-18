Editor's Choice
Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and Paul Manafort, staff of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brianna Rollins celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medallist Nia Ali and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin, all of USA, in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding, as seen in an aerial view August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters
Eva de Goede of Netherlands (R) falls while competing against Hannah Kruger of Germany in women's field hockey semifinal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A chicken runs by a chicken coop that burns with animals still inside (not pictured) at the so-called Bluecut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the U.S. after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Free Syrian army fighters stand atop of a hill as the moon is seen in the background in the south of Nawa city, in Deraa Governorate, Syria August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media centre in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Cao Yuan of China competes in the men's 3m springboard. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, who was injured during a battle with Islamic State fighters, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Omar McLeod of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France in men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul, Iraq August 16, 2016. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS
A Palestinian man points a plank at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Storm clouds hover above the Washington monument in Washington D.C., U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Laura Trott of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in women's 25km cycling track. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pine trees are seen after a forest fire near Agueda, Portugal August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe of Canada heads the ball as goalkeeper Almuth Schult of Germany prepares to make a save. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Krisztian Manhercz of Hungary reacts after his team's loss against Montenegro. in water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A police officer catches a balloon that landed near the long jump pit. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People look at a crater caused by a Saudi-led coalition air strike at the yard of a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Oscar Morel appears for an arraignment at the Queens Criminal Court for his alleged involvement in the murder of Imam Maulama Akonjee and Thara Uddin in Queens, New York, U.S., August 16, 2016. REUTERS/POOL/Dennis A. Clark
Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. Picture taken August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
