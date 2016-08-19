Editor's Choice

A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved...more

A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

