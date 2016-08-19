Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 8:00am EDT

Editor's Choice

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 24
Team Russia competes in team synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team Russia competes in team synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Team Russia competes in team synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 24
U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz arrive at the Miami international airport from Rio de Janeiro a day after Brazilian police detained their passports and questioned them, in Miami August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cassandra Garrison

U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz arrive at the Miami international airport from Rio de Janeiro a day after Brazilian police detained their passports and questioned them, in Miami August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cassandra Garrison

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz arrive at the Miami international airport from Rio de Janeiro a day after Brazilian police detained their passports and questioned them, in Miami August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cassandra Garrison
Close
3 / 24
A helicopter drops water while battling the Blue Cut fire burning near Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, California U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A helicopter drops water while battling the Blue Cut fire burning near Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, California U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A helicopter drops water while battling the Blue Cut fire burning near Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, California U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 24
Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in men's taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in men's taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in men's taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 24
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 24
A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved...more

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 24
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's 200m single canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's 200m single canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's 200m single canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
8 / 24
A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labour camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labour camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labour camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
9 / 24
A still image taken on August 18, 2016 from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo on August 17, 2016, shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media

A still image taken on August 18, 2016 from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo on August 17, 2016, shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A still image taken on August 18, 2016 from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo on August 17, 2016, shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media
Close
10 / 24
A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
11 / 24
Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
12 / 24
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 on men's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 on men's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 on men's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 24
A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 24
Coach Ping Lang of China and Hui Ruoqi of China react during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Coach Ping Lang of China and Hui Ruoqi of China react during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Coach Ping Lang of China and Hui Ruoqi of China react during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 24
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 24
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 24
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 18, 2016. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred thread, also known as Janai, for protection and purification, during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 18, 2016. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred thread, also...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 18, 2016. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred thread, also known as Janai, for protection and purification, during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 24
A fire engine keeps a lookout as flames whipped by strong winds burn though the hillside destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

A fire engine keeps a lookout as flames whipped by strong winds burn though the hillside destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A fire engine keeps a lookout as flames whipped by strong winds burn though the hillside destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Close
19 / 24
Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 24
Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan at the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan at the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan at the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 24
People pose for selfies with a naked statue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City, U.S. August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People pose for selfies with a naked statue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City, U.S. August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
People pose for selfies with a naked statue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City, U.S. August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 24
France's players celebrate a victory in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

France's players celebrate a victory in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
France's players celebrate a victory in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
23 / 24
French artist Marko Clement paints a mural of a tiger on a wall in Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

French artist Marko Clement paints a mural of a tiger on a wall in Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
French artist Marko Clement paints a mural of a tiger on a wall in Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 18 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 17 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 16 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast