Editor's Choice

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Team Russia competes in team synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz arrive at the Miami international airport from Rio de Janeiro a day after Brazilian police detained their passports and questioned them, in Miami August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cassandra Garrison
A helicopter drops water while battling the Blue Cut fire burning near Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, California U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in men's taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved...more
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's 200m single canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labour camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A still image taken on August 18, 2016 from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo on August 17, 2016, shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media
A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 on men's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Coach Ping Lang of China and Hui Ruoqi of China react during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 18, 2016. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred thread, also...more
A fire engine keeps a lookout as flames whipped by strong winds burn though the hillside destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan at the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray
People pose for selfies with a naked statue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City, U.S. August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
France's players celebrate a victory in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
French artist Marko Clement paints a mural of a tiger on a wall in Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
