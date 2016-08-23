A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario on August 21, 2016. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain....more

A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario on August 21, 2016. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain. Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuter

