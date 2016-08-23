Editor's choice
A staff lies in a casket next an altar decorated with flowers and balloons as she demonstrates Okuribito funeral's funeral service at the Life Ending Industry Expo in Tokyo, Japan, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
President Barack Obama's dog Sunny dashes aboard Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario on August 21, 2016. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain....more
People sing the U.S. national anthem before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016....more
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Journalists use their phones to light the way as they walk though a 'media village' during an extended black-out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during the early hours of August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ukrainian servicemen stand in a line during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman carrying a child flees a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Qiu Bo of China competes in the men's diving 10m platform final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Kevin Durant of the USA reacts after dunk as Marko Simonovic of Serbia reacts in the gold medal final. REUTERS/Jim Young
Paul Labatut stands inside his flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Performers take part in the Rio Olympics closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Brazilian singer Mariene de Castro sings as rain extinguishes the Olympic flame during the Rio closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the men's marathon final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An American flag is seen waving above flood waters in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people from Sunni Muslims, who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija, as they arrive on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the men's 5000m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A man wearing a Pikachu hat, a character from Pokemon, plays Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate "Pokemon Day" in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is seen on stage at the Rio Olympics closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People visit a glass bridge at a gorge as it opens to public in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A Volkswagen Beetle car, reconstructed like a police car, is seen at the so called "Sunshinetour 2016" in Travemuende at the Baltic Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn cycles away from his home in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.