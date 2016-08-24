Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 23, 2016 | 11:00pm EDT

Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

President Barack Obama greets a homeowner as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ahmad Abughaush (2nd L), who won a Taekwondo gold claiming Jordan's first ever Olympic medal, kisses his father upon his arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump line up for a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Garbage pickers carry bags while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A firefighter takes part in an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A staff lies in a casket next an altar decorated with flowers and balloons as she demonstrates Okuribito funeral's funeral service at the Life Ending Industry Expo in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Anti-China demonstrators are stopped by police as Sha Hailin, a member of Shanghai�s Communist Party standing committee, arrives in Taiwan for a forum, at Songshan Airport in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

President Obama's dog Sunny dashes aboard Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A relative of Kumri Ilter, one of the victims of Saturday's suicide bombing at a wedding, reaches out to touch her coffin at a funeral ceremony in southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal.

One of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, is seen in a police car with his face covered, after his interview for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Journalists use their phones to light the way as they walk though a 'media village' during an extended black-out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Giant Panda Yang Yang and her twin cubs which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in this still frame taken from a surveillance camera footage, in a breeding box inside their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Handout via REUTERS

Hillary Clinton tapes an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Ukrainian servicemen stand in a line during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pay respect at the grave of Altiero Spinelli on Ventotene island, central Italy. REUTERS/Carlo Hermann/Pool

School children sing as they welcome South Africa's 2016 Rio Olympics medallists during their arrival at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Garbage pickers collect ride on donkey cart while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain. Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Nicolas Sarkozoy, head of the Les Republicans political party and former French President leaves a restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion with law enforcement officials in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Relatives of slain people take the oath at a Senate hearing investigating drug-related killings at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

