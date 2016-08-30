Edition:
People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Libyan forces pray as they prepare for next advance against Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A farmer checks hot peppers laid out on a road to dry under the sun before selling them to factories producing pepper products in Kilis province, Turkey August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff kicks the bike of a supporter of interim President Michel Temer during a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A car sits next to a salvage yard hit by a Houthi rocket in an industrial area in eastern Najran city, Saudi Arabia August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Katie Paul

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Employees repair an armored personnel carrier during a media tour at the Kiev armored plant, Ukraine August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Tents that were destroyed by fire are seen at Yahayawa refugee camp near Kirkuk, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Men inspect a damaged site after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
People wave national flags as they wait for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrival to the United Solidarity and Brotherhood rally in Gaziantep, Turkey, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy autographs his book in which he annouced his intention to run for presidency in 2017, in Le Touquet, France August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Heavy machinery line up to demolish a bridge in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Fans gather outside the house of the former iconic Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel after his death in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Rapper Nicki Minaj has her hair touched up as she arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Friends, family and neighbors of Paraguayan Pablo Farias, who was killed in an ambush, mourn during his funeral in Loreto, north Paraguay, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany wins the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Olivier Matthys/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui (2nd L) chats with swimmer Sun Yang during an entertainment show by Chinese Rio Olympics medalists in Hong Kong, China August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Farmer Franz Schaller rides on an ox called Napoleon during a traditional ox race in the southern Bavarian village of Muensing near Lake Starnberg, Germany August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Remo Schuler throws the 83.5kg Unspunnen stone during the Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival (Eidgenoessisches Schwing- und Aelplerfest) in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A man performs as he walks on a tightrope in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, August 26, 2016. Picture taken August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Filipino troops carry dead bodies wrapped in cloths and tied to bamboo poles after a military operation against Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province, southern Philippines August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nickee Butlangan

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A man swipes grease after slipping off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, August 28, 2016. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Citizens have the chance to row "Olympias", a reconstruction of an ancient Athenian trireme, a ship commissioned in the Greek Navy, in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A child is seen at a camp in support of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
