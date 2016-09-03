Editor's Choice
The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Downed trees and power lines block the road after Hurricane Hermine blows through Tallahassee, Florida September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Sears
The Catacomb of Veils is burned as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Soldiers sit on a grandstand at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Model Eva Herzigova attends the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Honour guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks at a destroyed building at the site of a blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A mahout stands next to an elephant as he waits for customers at Tad Sae Waterfall outside Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the...more
Colourful umbrellas decorate Dorner Platz (Dorner square) in Vienna, Austria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view after earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The great-grandson of the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Hassidic Lelover dynasty lies on a table during a religious ceremony, called "Pidyon Ha'ben", or the "redemption of the first-born son", originating from the biblical story of...more
A boy sleeps outdoors in the rebel-held al-Sheikh Said neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Gwer, northern Iraq August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity, gather around the official canonization portrait of Mother Teresa after the unveiling at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Britain's Prince William gestures with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur...more
President Barack Obama pays his respects at a memorial to the Battle of Midway monument during a visit to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll, U.S. September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Buddhist monks walk while collecting alms early morning in front of Wat Sene Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
