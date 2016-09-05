A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 5, 2016. Geese are hung from a rope...more

A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 5, 2016. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbour as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. REUTERS/Vincent West

