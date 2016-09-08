Edition:
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mexico's new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade (C) and Mexico's new Minister of Social Development Luis Enrique Miranda Nava raise their hands as they swear during an address to the media by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to announce new cabinet members at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico's new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade (C) and Mexico's new Minister of Social Development Luis Enrique Miranda Nava raise their hands as they swear during an address to the media by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to announce new cabinet members at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Mexico's new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade (C) and Mexico's new Minister of Social Development Luis Enrique Miranda Nava raise their hands as they swear during an address to the media by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to announce new cabinet members at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Secret Service agent leads the way as President Barack Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service agent leads the way as President Barack Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Secret Service agent leads the way as President Barack Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony at the 2016 Rio Paralympics at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony at the 2016 Rio Paralympics at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony at the 2016 Rio Paralympics at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
African migrants stranded in Costa Rica eat at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

African migrants stranded in Costa Rica eat at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
African migrants stranded in Costa Rica eat at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.
Residents are seen as workers of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigate in the street against mosquito breeding to prevent diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika, during a fumigation campaign in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents are seen as workers of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigate in the street against mosquito breeding to prevent diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika, during a fumigation campaign in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Residents are seen as workers of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigate in the street against mosquito breeding to prevent diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika, during a fumigation campaign in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a presidential candidates "Commander-in-Chief" forum, moderated by Matt Lauer (L), aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier "Intrepid" in New York, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a presidential candidates "Commander-in-Chief" forum, moderated by Matt Lauer (L), aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier "Intrepid" in New York, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a presidential candidates "Commander-in-Chief" forum, moderated by Matt Lauer (L), aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier "Intrepid" in New York, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A child looks at the site where a landslide took place causing a trailer to fall on top of homes causing several casualties in Villanueva, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A child looks at the site where a landslide took place causing a trailer to fall on top of homes causing several casualties in Villanueva, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A child looks at the site where a landslide took place causing a trailer to fall on top of homes causing several casualties in Villanueva, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Dancer Maddie Ziegler performs with Sia (not pictured) during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Dancer Maddie Ziegler performs with Sia (not pictured) during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Dancer Maddie Ziegler performs with Sia (not pictured) during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Recording artist Usher sings along with fans after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Recording artist Usher sings along with fans after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Recording artist Usher sings along with fans after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People look at portraits of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the opening of an exhibition of Mao related art in Beijing, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People look at portraits of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the opening of an exhibition of Mao related art in Beijing, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
People look at portraits of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the opening of an exhibition of Mao related art in Beijing, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his face during an international conference of Tibet support groups in Brussels, Belgium, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his face during an international conference of Tibet support groups in Brussels, Belgium, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his face during an international conference of Tibet support groups in Brussels, Belgium, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A girl attends a parade held by women loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl attends a parade held by women loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A girl attends a parade held by women loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl dressed as the Virgin Mary poses for a photo during the Lantern Festival celebrating the eve of the nativity of the Virgin Mary in Ahuchapan, El Salvador September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl dressed as the Virgin Mary poses for a photo during the Lantern Festival celebrating the eve of the nativity of the Virgin Mary in Ahuchapan, El Salvador September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A girl dressed as the Virgin Mary poses for a photo during the Lantern Festival celebrating the eve of the nativity of the Virgin Mary in Ahuchapan, El Salvador September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Fish tanks are displayed at a Tetra Tranquility shop in London, Britain September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Fish tanks are displayed at a Tetra Tranquility shop in London, Britain September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Fish tanks are displayed at a Tetra Tranquility shop in London, Britain September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
University students participate a competition of folding quilts during a military training at the start of a new semester in Hengyang, Hunan Province, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

University students participate a competition of folding quilts during a military training at the start of a new semester in Hengyang, Hunan Province, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
University students participate a competition of folding quilts during a military training at the start of a new semester in Hengyang, Hunan Province, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Taxis are parked at a taxi stand in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Taxis are parked at a taxi stand in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Taxis are parked at a taxi stand in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 07 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 06 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 05 2016
Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 02 2016

