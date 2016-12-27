Edition:
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
A man dressed in Santa Claus costumes drops presents ahead of Christmas to tourists in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 24, 2016
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
A members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-coloured bodysuits takes part in a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on the light train in Jerusalem December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
Picador Rafael Torres reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Flowers in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, are placed at an embankment in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Leicester City v Everton match December 26, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A Bangladeshi girl plays on a swing, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupolev TU-154 plane lifted from the waters of the Black Sea during a search operation near Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. Vladimir Velengurin/Russian Emergencies Ministry via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
An employee controls the arms of a manned biped walking robot "METHOD-2" during a demonstration in Gunpo, South Korea, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan, New York City, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A woman salutes as people gather to celebrate China's late chairman Mao Zedong's 123rd birth anniversary in Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A worker lowers the Russian national flag to half-mast on a roof of the city administration building, as the country observes a day of mourning for victims of the Tu-154 plane which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
Santi Diaz Mosquera, 41, a 'percebeiro' (barnacle fisherman), looks at cracks on rocks before collecting barnacles on the coast of Ferrol, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
