Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 3, 2016. "Maybe there is another way where people do not need to die," she said, adding she felt safer walking the streets at night. "I'm on Duterte's side. Maybe he's just misunderstood because he grew up on the streets." REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

