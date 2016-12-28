Edition:
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
1 / 22
Israelis are seen near a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
2 / 22
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
3 / 22
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
4 / 22
Performers dressed as Ded Moroz, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) take on shoe covers as they visit the Republican Scientific and Practical Centre of Pediatric Surgery in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
5 / 22
A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
6 / 22
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
7 / 22
A swan takes off in Hyde Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
8 / 22
A man demonstrates a toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo, in a high-tech bathroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport in Narita, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
9 / 22
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
10 / 22
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
11 / 22
Tributes to singer George Michael are displayed outside of his home in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
12 / 22
Pope Francis receives a parrot from a performer of the Golden Circus during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
13 / 22
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
14 / 22
Yazuli Lloret, 15, poses for a photographer at the Cathedral Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
15 / 22
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hugs Pearl Harbor survivor Everett Hyland after giving remarks at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
16 / 22
Winter swimmers enjoy a Christmas bath in Carantec, Western France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
17 / 22
An internally displaced man has his beard trimmed as people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
18 / 22
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
19 / 22
Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 3, 2016. "Maybe there is another way where people do not need to die," she said, adding she felt safer walking the streets at night. "I'm on Duterte's side. Maybe he's just misunderstood because he grew up on the streets." REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
20 / 22
Turkish military vehicles drive in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
21 / 22
Sheep graze in a field on the Slea Head road in Ventry, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
22 / 22
