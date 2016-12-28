Editor's choice
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Israelis are seen near a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Performers dressed as Ded Moroz, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) take on shoe covers as they visit the Republican Scientific and Practical Centre of Pediatric Surgery in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Stringer
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
A swan takes off in Hyde Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man demonstrates a toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo, in a high-tech bathroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport in Narita, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Tributes to singer George Michael are displayed outside of his home in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Pope Francis receives a parrot from a performer of the Golden Circus during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Yazuli Lloret, 15, poses for a photographer at the Cathedral Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hugs Pearl Harbor survivor Everett Hyland after giving remarks at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Winter swimmers enjoy a Christmas bath in Carantec, Western France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An internally displaced man has his beard trimmed as people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 3, 2016. "Maybe there is another way where people do not need to die," she said, adding she...more
Turkish military vehicles drive in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Sheep graze in a field on the Slea Head road in Ventry, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.