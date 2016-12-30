Editor's choice
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Dancers wearing costumes made of bearskins dance in the village of Asau, Romania. People from this region follow a pre-Christian rural tradition where they sing and dance to ward off evil. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A sculpture of a rooster that local media say bears resemblance to President-elect Donald Trump is seen outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Jon Woo
A Palestinian woman, who according to the Israeli police was shot and wounded after she attempted to stab Israeli officers, lies on the ground at Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a sword during a meeting with the "Viking" film crew, as film producer and Director General of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst (R) looks on, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/via REUTERS
Balloons are released into the sky as part of the year-end celebrations in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Palestinian protester runs for cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An adorned Gurung girl wearing a traditional costume and ornaments is seen during Tamu Lhosar or Losar (New Year) parade in Kathmandu, Nepal. Members of the community in Nepal celebrate Tamu Lhosar or Losar with a feast and various cultural programs...more
Francisco Nunez, 112, poses for a portrait at his home in Bienvenida, Badajoz, southern Spain. Nunez lives with his octogenarian daughter. He says he doesn't like the pensioners' daycare center because it's full of old people. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Farmers wash carrots on a polluted stream during harvest season at a farm on the outskirts of Faisalabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
Fireworks confiscated from illegal vendors before New Year holidays are destroyed by police, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a book with a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Germany's Andreas Wellinger soars through the air during the trial round of the 65th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Killenworth, an estate built in 1913 for George du Pont Pratt and purchased by the former Soviet Union in the 1950s, is seen in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York. The estate is now used as a weekend retreat by Russian diplomats, according to Old Long...more
The Big Ben clock tower is seen through a tree on a foggy morning in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
