Pictures | Wed Jan 4, 2017 | 10:25pm EST

A member of the army lies on the floor after collapsing as President Barack Obama speaks during a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
House Republican leaders Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2nd R) and Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) (R) laugh after House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) accidentally referred to Vice President-elect Mike Pence (2nd L) as "Donald Trump" as they speak to reporters after meeting with the Republican House caucus at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A Club Africain fan reacts during a fight during an international friendly game between Club Africain and PSG at Rades Stadium in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line as they leave Khazer camp to go home. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, reacts after he rode 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Xavier se Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam is reflected in a mirror at al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez looks dejected during their Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for endangered animals. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2014
Austria's Stefan Karft soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping trial round. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Supporters of ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide's Fanmi Lavalas Party run through the street as preliminary results declared businessman Jovenel Moise the official winner of the November 2016 presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Child guests of a U.S. House member take their seats in the House chamber for the ceremonial first day of the new session of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Samah, 11, and her brother, Ibrahim, transport their salvaged belongings from their damaged house in Doudyan village in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A stateless Arab boy from an ethnic group known as Bedoon, who are believed to be descendants of nomadic Bedouins, drinks water from a pot in a desert west of Al-Jawf region, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Daniel Mazzuco of Argentina rides his Can-Am during the first stage of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Nunak, Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), yawns in the enclosure at Usti nad Labem Zoo, Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Senator Tammy Duckworth carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any in at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A zookeeper poses with a praying mantis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
