Editor's choice
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months...more
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival from Guantanamo at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the army lies on the floor after collapsing as President Obama speaks during a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built Pyongyang bag factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Xavier se Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off...more
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fishermen from India who were held captive for crossing territorial waters wave for a selfie by a policeman, after their release, at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in...more
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft...more
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
House Republican leaders Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2nd R) and Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) (R) laugh after House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) accidentally referred to U.S. Vice...more
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
A Club Africain fan reacts during a fight during an international friendly match in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line as they leave Khazer camp to go home, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Austria's Manuel Fettner competes in the 65th four-hills jumping tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Australian Army soldiers assist Indonesian Army personnel during the Junior Officer Combat Instructor Training course conducted by the Australian Army's Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia. Australian Defence Force
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, reacts after he rode 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Pictures of the year 2016
Our top photos from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.