Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2017 | 8:05pm EST

Editor's choice

Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 32
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 32
A banner reading: "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree as stranded Syrian refugee children walk through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A banner reading: "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree as stranded Syrian refugee children walk through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A banner reading: "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree as stranded Syrian refugee children walk through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 32
Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, and for enlightenment and interaction with visitors, in the Siberian taiga forest in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, and for enlightenment and interaction with visitors, in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, and for enlightenment and interaction with visitors, in the Siberian taiga forest in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 32
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 32
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 32
David Bowie fan Clive poses for a photograph near a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

David Bowie fan Clive poses for a photograph near a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
David Bowie fan Clive poses for a photograph near a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 32
A road is covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

A road is covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A road is covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Close
8 / 32
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 32
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 32
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 32
People line up to take a picture with Real Madrid's Christiano Ronaldo before the start of the FIFA Awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

People line up to take a picture with Real Madrid's Christiano Ronaldo before the start of the FIFA Awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
People line up to take a picture with Real Madrid's Christiano Ronaldo before the start of the FIFA Awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
12 / 32
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS

Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS
Close
13 / 32
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte (bottom) arrive on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte (bottom) arrive on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte (bottom) arrive on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 32
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 32
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 32
People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 32
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
18 / 32
The Infiniti QX50 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Infiniti QX50 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Infiniti QX50 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 32
Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 32
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 32
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
22 / 32
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 32
A model is been photographed with mobile devices backstage of Vivienne Westwood's catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is been photographed with mobile devices backstage of Vivienne Westwood's catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A model is been photographed with mobile devices backstage of Vivienne Westwood's catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 32
The Audi Q8 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Audi Q8 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
25 / 32
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants cross a bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants cross a bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants cross a bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 32
A kid prepares to build a snowman near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A kid prepares to build a snowman near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A kid prepares to build a snowman near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 32
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 32
Pigeons perch on the statue of Greek Independence war hero Georgios Karaiskakis following a rare snowfall, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pigeons perch on the statue of Greek Independence war hero Georgios Karaiskakis following a rare snowfall, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Pigeons perch on the statue of Greek Independence war hero Georgios Karaiskakis following a rare snowfall, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
29 / 32
Two cocks are trained for a fight in a village in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Two cocks are trained for a fight in a village in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Two cocks are trained for a fight in a village in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
30 / 32
Residents gather at the ruins of their homes after a fire at a squatter colony in Navotas, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents gather at the ruins of their homes after a fire at a squatter colony in Navotas, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Residents gather at the ruins of their homes after a fire at a squatter colony in Navotas, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
31 / 32
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent truck attack in Israel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent truck attack in Israel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent truck attack in Israel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 09 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 06 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 06 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 05 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast