Editor's choice
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) visits a gallery near the Grand Place with Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (R) and Brussels' mayor Yvan Mayeur (L) in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/David Stockman/pool
Antuan and Daniel Ramos are seen at their home in Peru's central Andes at nearly 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) in La Oroya, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by Islamic State, cries as he holds up the militants' execution order for his son, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of...more
Bahavu children wash on the shore of Lake Kivu, on Idjwi island, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Therese Di Campo
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
President-elect Donald Trump calls on reporters during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be secretary of state in Washington....more
Steve Bannon, senior counselor to President-elect Donald Trump waits for a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lawmakers from ruling AK Party and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate on the proposed constitutional changes at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Graffiti is seen on a barrel at a barricade in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A North Korean cargo ship sinks off southwest of the Goto Islands in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan. Japan Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
A visitor is seen in front of inflatable chickens that local media say bear resemblance to President-elect Donald Trump at a factory ahead of the Year of the Rooster in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Son
A highland cow scratches itself in a snow-covered field in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fisher in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Tennis player Serena Williams of the U.S. dances during a promotional event for a new range of bras ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament at hotel in Melbourne, Australia. Fiona Hamilton-Tennis Australia/Handout via REUTERS
Snow covers the Lebanese village of Baskinta, in the Mount Lebanon Governorate. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An aerial view of Maracana Stadium shows seats missing and the turf dry, worn and filled with ruts and holes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People walk inside a local government compound destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Actor Amy Adams and her daughter Aviana kiss her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon kisses a boy upon his arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his first goal during the game against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish King's Cup in Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The new Hamburg landmark "Elbphilharmonie" (Philharmonic Hall) along the Elbe river is illuminated during the opening of the new concert hall in Hamburg, northern Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a shot during a training session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A man fishes near the Monk Rock on the Yenisei River on a frosty winter day outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A pedestrian walks through Quincy Market on a warm winter afternoon in downtown in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
