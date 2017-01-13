Tierpark Berlin director Andreas Knieriem holds a male polar bear cub in his enclosure during its first examination in Berlin, Germany. The cub which as no name yet, was born on November 3, 2016, is 67 cm and weighs 4.6 kg. Tierpark Berlin/Handout...more

