Pictures | Tue Mar 26, 2013 | 7:55am EDT

<p>A flagger is chased by a bull during a traditional "Corraleja" or bullfight in Arjona, Bolivar, Colombia, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento</p>

<p>Penitents wait before taking part in the procession of "Santa Genoveva" brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country. Vintage and replica style machine guns and cannons are some of the weapons displayed during the event. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem March 24, 2013. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

<p>Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. Santos and Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. The leader of the Seleka rebel coalition, self-proclaimed President Michel Djotodia, pledged to name a power-sharing government in a bid to defuse international criticism of Sunday's coup that killed 13 South African soldiers, ousted President Francois Bozize, and plunged the mineral-rich nation into chaos. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

<p>Baseball fans protect themselves from a bat flying into the stands from the hands of Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Wilson Betemit during the fifth inning of a MLB spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Sarasota, Florida, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

<p>A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2013. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>French soldiers arrive at a Malian army base used by the French military in Tessalit, northern Mali, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) looks at the latest combat and technical equipments, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People's Army, during his visit to the unit, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (in blue tie) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai walk down a flight of stairs at the end of their bilateral meeting before a news conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A dog stands on a flight of stairs at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>Oscar (7) of Brazil and Denis Glushakov of Russia jump for the ball during their friendly international soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Wind turbines are pictured in this multiple exposure at the German village of Feldheim, Germany, February 21, 2013. Feldheim, a 60-minute drive south of Berlin and home to about 125 people, is Germany's first and only energy self-sufficient village. Germany is a world leader in renewable energy and derives a quarter of its electricity from renewables, but rising prices have turned into a major political issue ahead of the election. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Shepherds lead their flocks of sheep and cattle along on the Guozigou segment of the Lianyungang-Horgos expressway as vehicles drive past the other side of the expressway, in Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A man is reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>St. Louis Blues' T.J. Oshie (L) gets hit by Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. Throughout Easter Week "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American "cowboy", from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil visit Montevideo to participate in Criolla Week to win the award of best rider. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is seen through the window of a car as he arrives at his offices in Paris, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is seen through the smoke as they burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from a sand trap on the sixth hole during completion of the rain-delayed final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller</p>

<p>The red carpet is blown by wind as the plane carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan takes off from the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades waves as he arrives at the presidential palace in Nicosia, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

