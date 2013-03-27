Artist Matt Hope, wearing a helmet, pushes his air filtration bike out from his studio on a hazy day in Beijing, March 26, 2013. Using an IKEA perforated garbage can, moped helmet, fighter-pilot breathing mask, wheel-powered generator and home air filtration system, Beijing-based artist Matt Hope built a "breathing bicycle" as a way of protecting himself from air pollution. While pedalling, electricity is generated for the power to activate the system to filter out haze and provide the rider with clean air, local media reported. According to the U.S. embassy monitor, the air quality today is classified as "very unhealthy". REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic