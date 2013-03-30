Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Mar 30, 2013 | 1:30am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>A foreign activist tries to escape from a jeep after he was detained by Israeli border policemen on suspicion of attacking an officer during minor clashes at a rally marking Land Day in the West Bank village of al-Tuwani, south of Hebron March 29, 2013. Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists took part in the rally which marks the annual commemorations in Israel of six Arab citizens killed by police in 1976 during protests against land confiscations in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A foreign activist tries to escape from a jeep after he was detained by Israeli border policemen on suspicion of attacking an officer during minor clashes at a rally marking Land Day in the West Bank village of al-Tuwani, south of Hebron March 29,...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A foreign activist tries to escape from a jeep after he was detained by Israeli border policemen on suspicion of attacking an officer during minor clashes at a rally marking Land Day in the West Bank village of al-Tuwani, south of Hebron March 29, 2013. Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists took part in the rally which marks the annual commemorations in Israel of six Arab citizens killed by police in 1976 during protests against land confiscations in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
1 / 24
<p>A priest (L) reacts as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A priest (L) reacts as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Tony...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A priest (L) reacts as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man sleeps behind his display of shoes for sale on a side street as he waits for customers at Manila's Makati financial district March 29, 2013. Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade, a first for the Southeast Asian nation, in a move expected to boost investment and lift the country's long-term growth potential. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

A man sleeps behind his display of shoes for sale on a side street as he waits for customers at Manila's Makati financial district March 29, 2013. Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade, a first for the Southeast...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A man sleeps behind his display of shoes for sale on a side street as he waits for customers at Manila's Makati financial district March 29, 2013. Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade, a first for the Southeast Asian nation, in a move expected to boost investment and lift the country's long-term growth potential. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Secret Service agent stands guard as U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) receives a tour of the PortMiami tunnel project in Miami, Florida, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A Secret Service agent stands guard as U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) receives a tour of the PortMiami tunnel project in Miami, Florida, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A Secret Service agent stands guard as U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) receives a tour of the PortMiami tunnel project in Miami, Florida, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 24
<p>Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall (22) is hit in the face by La Salle Explorers guard Tyreek Duren (3) as he goes after a rebound during the second half in their West Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall (22) is hit in the face by La Salle Explorers guard Tyreek Duren (3) as he goes after a rebound during the second half in their West Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 28,...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall (22) is hit in the face by La Salle Explorers guard Tyreek Duren (3) as he goes after a rebound during the second half in their West Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, early March 29, 2013, in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Friday. North Korea put its rocket units on standby on Friday to attack U.S. military bases in South Korea and the Pacific, after the United States flew two nuclear-capable stealth bombers over the Korean peninsula in a rare show of force. Kim Jong-un signed off on the order at a midnight meeting of top generals and "judged the time has come to settle accounts with the U.S. imperialists in view of the prevailing situation", the official KCNA news agency said. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, early March 29, 2013, in this picture...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, early March 29, 2013, in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Friday. North Korea put its rocket units on standby on Friday to attack U.S. military bases in South Korea and the Pacific, after the United States flew two nuclear-capable stealth bombers over the Korean peninsula in a rare show of force. Kim Jong-un signed off on the order at a midnight meeting of top generals and "judged the time has come to settle accounts with the U.S. imperialists in view of the prevailing situation", the official KCNA news agency said. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA

Close
6 / 24
<p>A policeman inspects a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, March 29, 2013. Car bombs hit four Shi'ite mosques in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and another in Kirkuk just after prayers on Friday, tearing into crowds of worshippers and killing 17, police and witnesses said. Sunni Islamists linked to al Qaeda's Iraqi wing have stepped up attacks this year and often target Shi'ite sites in a growing sectarian confrontation a decade after the U.S.-led invasion. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed</p>

A policeman inspects a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, March 29, 2013. Car bombs hit four Shi'ite mosques in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and another in Kirkuk just after prayers on Friday,...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A policeman inspects a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, March 29, 2013. Car bombs hit four Shi'ite mosques in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and another in Kirkuk just after prayers on Friday, tearing into crowds of worshippers and killing 17, police and witnesses said. Sunni Islamists linked to al Qaeda's Iraqi wing have stepped up attacks this year and often target Shi'ite sites in a growing sectarian confrontation a decade after the U.S.-led invasion. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Palestinian boy practices during a class at the Red Dragon martial arts club in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip March 29, 2013. Dozens of boys from eight to 15 years of age are part of the club. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy practices during a class at the Red Dragon martial arts club in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip March 29, 2013. Dozens of boys from eight to 15 years of age are part of the club. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A Palestinian boy practices during a class at the Red Dragon martial arts club in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip March 29, 2013. Dozens of boys from eight to 15 years of age are part of the club. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 24
<p>Dock workers sleep after an overnight strike at Kwai Chung container terminal, which is operated by Hong Kong International Terminals Ltd., in Hong Kong March 29, 2013. More than 100 workers at the Hong Kong International Terminals are on a protest since yesterday to seek for more pay increase in light of inflation, according to local media. Protesters have occupied and blocked the road leading to one of the terminals. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Dock workers sleep after an overnight strike at Kwai Chung container terminal, which is operated by Hong Kong International Terminals Ltd., in Hong Kong March 29, 2013. More than 100 workers at the Hong Kong International Terminals are on a protest...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Dock workers sleep after an overnight strike at Kwai Chung container terminal, which is operated by Hong Kong International Terminals Ltd., in Hong Kong March 29, 2013. More than 100 workers at the Hong Kong International Terminals are on a protest since yesterday to seek for more pay increase in light of inflation, according to local media. Protesters have occupied and blocked the road leading to one of the terminals. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 24
<p>Georgian soldiers take part in the joint Georgian-U.S. military training exercise "Agile Spirit 2013" at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi March 29, 2013. A group of 350 U.S. Marine Corps and the 23rd Battalion of the II Infantry Brigade take part in the joint training exercise, according to the official website of the Georgian Defence Ministry. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Georgian soldiers take part in the joint Georgian-U.S. military training exercise "Agile Spirit 2013" at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi March 29, 2013. A group of 350 U.S. Marine Corps and the 23rd Battalion of the II Infantry Brigade take...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Georgian soldiers take part in the joint Georgian-U.S. military training exercise "Agile Spirit 2013" at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi March 29, 2013. A group of 350 U.S. Marine Corps and the 23rd Battalion of the II Infantry Brigade take part in the joint training exercise, according to the official website of the Georgian Defence Ministry. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
10 / 24
<p>Girls from the Garifuna ethnic people are dressed in white while participating in a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week in Livingston, 350 km (217 miles) north east Guatemala City March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. Garifuna are descendants of Carib and Arawak indians and West African slaves who settled along the Atlantic coast of Guatemala, Belize, Nicaragua and Honduras after the British deported them from St. Vincent in the 18th century. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Girls from the Garifuna ethnic people are dressed in white while participating in a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week in Livingston, 350 km (217 miles) north east Guatemala City March 29, 2013. Holy Week is...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Girls from the Garifuna ethnic people are dressed in white while participating in a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week in Livingston, 350 km (217 miles) north east Guatemala City March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. Garifuna are descendants of Carib and Arawak indians and West African slaves who settled along the Atlantic coast of Guatemala, Belize, Nicaragua and Honduras after the British deported them from St. Vincent in the 18th century. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 24
<p>A discarded plastic mannequin and construction waste are placed next to a residential area in Beijing March 22, 2013. China will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) over three years to deal with Beijing's pollution, an official newspaper reported on Friday, as the government tries to defuse mounting public anger over environmental degradation. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A discarded plastic mannequin and construction waste are placed next to a residential area in Beijing March 22, 2013. China will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) over three years to deal with Beijing's pollution, an official newspaper reported on...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A discarded plastic mannequin and construction waste are placed next to a residential area in Beijing March 22, 2013. China will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) over three years to deal with Beijing's pollution, an official newspaper reported on Friday, as the government tries to defuse mounting public anger over environmental degradation. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 24
<p>A sticker of the "969 movement" is seen at a shop in Minhla March 29, 2013. Since 42 people were killed in violence that erupted in Meikhtila town on March 20, unrest led by hardline Buddhists has spread to at least 10 other towns and villages in central Myanmar, with the latest incidents only a two-hour drive from Yangon. Minhla endured about three hours of violence on both Wednesday and Thursday. About 500 of Minhla's township's 100,000 people are Muslims, said a police officer, who estimated two-thirds of those Muslim had fled. The number '969' is derived from Buddhism - which refers to various attributes of the Buddha, his teachings and the monkhood - but it has come to represent a radical form of anti-Islamic nationalism which urges Buddhists to boycott Muslim-run shops and services. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A sticker of the "969 movement" is seen at a shop in Minhla March 29, 2013. Since 42 people were killed in violence that erupted in Meikhtila town on March 20, unrest led by hardline Buddhists has spread to at least 10 other towns and villages in...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A sticker of the "969 movement" is seen at a shop in Minhla March 29, 2013. Since 42 people were killed in violence that erupted in Meikhtila town on March 20, unrest led by hardline Buddhists has spread to at least 10 other towns and villages in central Myanmar, with the latest incidents only a two-hour drive from Yangon. Minhla endured about three hours of violence on both Wednesday and Thursday. About 500 of Minhla's township's 100,000 people are Muslims, said a police officer, who estimated two-thirds of those Muslim had fled. The number '969' is derived from Buddhism - which refers to various attributes of the Buddha, his teachings and the monkhood - but it has come to represent a radical form of anti-Islamic nationalism which urges Buddhists to boycott Muslim-run shops and services. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 24
<p>Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England March 29, 2013. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage to Holy Island, walking through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, during Holy Week. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England March 29, 2013. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England March 29, 2013. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage to Holy Island, walking through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, during Holy Week. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
14 / 24
<p>A soldier from the Seleka rebel alliance stands guard as the Central African Republic's new President Michel Djotodia (not pictured) attends Friday prayers at the central mosque in Bangui March 29 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

A soldier from the Seleka rebel alliance stands guard as the Central African Republic's new President Michel Djotodia (not pictured) attends Friday prayers at the central mosque in Bangui March 29 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A soldier from the Seleka rebel alliance stands guard as the Central African Republic's new President Michel Djotodia (not pictured) attends Friday prayers at the central mosque in Bangui March 29 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
15 / 24
<p>Rescuers search for survivors amongst a collapsed building in the Kariakoo district of central Dar es Salaam March 29, 2013. The number of those killed in Tanzania's commercial capital on Friday when a building under construction collapsed remains unknown. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman</p>

Rescuers search for survivors amongst a collapsed building in the Kariakoo district of central Dar es Salaam March 29, 2013. The number of those killed in Tanzania's commercial capital on Friday when a building under construction collapsed remains...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Rescuers search for survivors amongst a collapsed building in the Kariakoo district of central Dar es Salaam March 29, 2013. The number of those killed in Tanzania's commercial capital on Friday when a building under construction collapsed remains unknown. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Close
16 / 24
<p>A homeless man (front) sleeps inside a telephone box as Brazilian Catholics walk past during a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week at downtown Sao Paulo March 29, 2013. Pope Francis on Thursday urged Catholic priests to devote themselves to helping the poor and suffering. Francis' homily at his first Holy Thursday service as Roman Catholic leader was the latest sign since his surprise election two weeks ago of his determination that the 1.2 billion-member Church should be closer to the poor. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A homeless man (front) sleeps inside a telephone box as Brazilian Catholics walk past during a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week at downtown Sao Paulo March 29, 2013. Pope Francis on Thursday urged Catholic...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A homeless man (front) sleeps inside a telephone box as Brazilian Catholics walk past during a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week at downtown Sao Paulo March 29, 2013. Pope Francis on Thursday urged Catholic priests to devote themselves to helping the poor and suffering. Francis' homily at his first Holy Thursday service as Roman Catholic leader was the latest sign since his surprise election two weeks ago of his determination that the 1.2 billion-member Church should be closer to the poor. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 24
<p>A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) uses a belt acting as a weapon during a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. At the Jazeera training camp in Mogadishu, instructors from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) train members of the SNA through different drills and military tactics. The training program aims to prepare the SNA to be able to handle domestic threats once AMISOM has withdrawn its forces from the country. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST/Handout</p>

A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) uses a belt acting as a weapon during a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. At the Jazeera training camp in Mogadishu, instructors...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) uses a belt acting as a weapon during a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. At the Jazeera training camp in Mogadishu, instructors from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) train members of the SNA through different drills and military tactics. The training program aims to prepare the SNA to be able to handle domestic threats once AMISOM has withdrawn its forces from the country. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST/Handout

Close
18 / 24
<p>A woman waits for the opening of a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 29, 2013. Cyprus has "contained" the risk of bankruptcy in the wake of a tough rescue package with the European Union and has no intention of leaving Europe's single currency, the island's president said on Friday. Conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades assured Cypriots and wealthy foreign depositors that restrictions on bank transactions, imposed this week, would gradually be lifted, but gave no time frame. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A woman waits for the opening of a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 29, 2013. Cyprus has "contained" the risk of bankruptcy in the wake of a tough rescue package with the European Union and has no intention of leaving Europe's single currency,...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A woman waits for the opening of a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 29, 2013. Cyprus has "contained" the risk of bankruptcy in the wake of a tough rescue package with the European Union and has no intention of leaving Europe's single currency, the island's president said on Friday. Conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades assured Cypriots and wealthy foreign depositors that restrictions on bank transactions, imposed this week, would gradually be lifted, but gave no time frame. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
19 / 24
<p>Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
20 / 24
<p>A boy dressed up as a Roman soldier takes part in a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose. March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A boy dressed up as a Roman soldier takes part in a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose. March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Saturday, March 30, 2013

A boy dressed up as a Roman soldier takes part in a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose. March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
21 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S screams after losing a point to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in their women's singles semi-final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S screams after losing a point to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in their women's singles semi-final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S screams after losing a point to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in their women's singles semi-final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
22 / 24
<p>People take a bath at Berlin's Wannsee lido, March 29, 2013. The Strandbad Wannsee opened the annual swimming season this Friday with temperatures of 3 degrees Celsuis (37 degrees Fahrenheit) in water and 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit) air temperature. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People take a bath at Berlin's Wannsee lido, March 29, 2013. The Strandbad Wannsee opened the annual swimming season this Friday with temperatures of 3 degrees Celsuis (37 degrees Fahrenheit) in water and 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit) air...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

People take a bath at Berlin's Wannsee lido, March 29, 2013. The Strandbad Wannsee opened the annual swimming season this Friday with temperatures of 3 degrees Celsuis (37 degrees Fahrenheit) in water and 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit) air temperature. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 24
<p>Girls, dressed for the role of Saint Veronica, fix each other's veils between Good Friday religious ceremonies at the Morada de Talpa in Talpa, New Mexico March 29, 2013. A morada is an unsanctified chapel where the Hermanos, a centuries-old lay Catholic group of men in northern New Mexico, worship. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Girls, dressed for the role of Saint Veronica, fix each other's veils between Good Friday religious ceremonies at the Morada de Talpa in Talpa, New Mexico March 29, 2013. A morada is an unsanctified chapel where the Hermanos, a centuries-old lay...more

Saturday, March 30, 2013

Girls, dressed for the role of Saint Veronica, fix each other's veils between Good Friday religious ceremonies at the Morada de Talpa in Talpa, New Mexico March 29, 2013. A morada is an unsanctified chapel where the Hermanos, a centuries-old lay Catholic group of men in northern New Mexico, worship. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 29 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 28 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 27 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos of the last 24 hours.

Mar 26 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast