A garbage collector walks at a demolition site which is making room for a new residential area, in Wuhan, Huabei province, March 26, 2013. Cheap but crowded neighbourhoods are being cleared across China as part of a stepped-up "urbanisation" campaign by China's new leaders. The country aims to spend an estimated $6 trillion on infrastructure, including housing, as a projected 400 million people become urban residents over the next decade. But in an ironic twist, the clearance of so-called "villages within cities" removes cheap housing stock for the very people targeted to fuel that migration, without providing sufficient replacement units. The land is sold by municipalities to developers who generally erect expensive apartment towers. REUTERS/Stringer