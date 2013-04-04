Editor's Choice
An aerial view of a boat and a car on a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, is pictured in La Plata, Argentina April 3, 2013. At least 46 people were killed in Argentina on Wednesday after a torrential downpour battered...more
An aerial view of a boat and a car on a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, is pictured in La Plata, Argentina April 3, 2013. At least 46 people were killed in Argentina on Wednesday after a torrential downpour battered the eastern city of La Plata and forced some 2,200 people to flee their homes in search of dry ground. REUTERS/Infobae.com/Handout
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he sits on a sofa in the middle of a street in Deir al-Zor April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he sits on a sofa in the middle of a street in Deir al-Zor April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber,...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos on local farmer's properties around three times a week as part of the annual cull, running from March until the end of July, which involves the legal shooting and tagging of thousands of eastern grey kangaroos per year in the Australian Capital Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester peeks at Israeli troops from behind old doors used as cover during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron April 3, 2013. The death of Maysara Abu Hamdeya, a prisoner serving a life sentence over an attempt to...more
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester peeks at Israeli troops from behind old doors used as cover during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron April 3, 2013. The death of Maysara Abu Hamdeya, a prisoner serving a life sentence over an attempt to bomb an Israeli cafe who died of cancer on Tuesday, touched a nerve among Palestinians, who regard their brethren in Israeli jails as heroes in the fight for statehood. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Argentine Coast Guard members evacuate two women from their flood-affected residence after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata April 3, 2013. At least 46 people were killed in Argentina on Wednesday after a torrential downpour...more
Argentine Coast Guard members evacuate two women from their flood-affected residence after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, in La Plata April 3, 2013. At least 46 people were killed in Argentina on Wednesday after a torrential downpour battered the eastern city of La Plata and forced some 2,200 people to flee their homes in search of dry ground. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A model of a monument to the late Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of workers clearing snow as they prepare the ground for the construction of the statue, in Czestochowa April 3, 2013. The monument of John Paul II which is 14 metres high, is...more
A model of a monument to the late Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of workers clearing snow as they prepare the ground for the construction of the statue, in Czestochowa April 3, 2013. The monument of John Paul II which is 14 metres high, is planned to be opened April 13. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta
A Muslim man cleans the room of the Islamic school, where 13 boys were killed by fire in the central, multi-ethnic Botataung district of the former capital Yangon April 3, 2013. Security has been tightened in parts of Myanmar's biggest city and...more
A Muslim man cleans the room of the Islamic school, where 13 boys were killed by fire in the central, multi-ethnic Botataung district of the former capital Yangon April 3, 2013. Security has been tightened in parts of Myanmar's biggest city and former capital Yangon after the fire caused by faulty electrical equipment killed 13 boys in the dormitory of the school on Tuesday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fahad Ali, a 27-year old medical tourist from Britain, is prepared for hair transplant at a clinic of Esteworld, an aesthetic private hospital group, in Istanbul March 30, 2013. As it tries to boost tourism revenues and narrow its current account...more
Fahad Ali, a 27-year old medical tourist from Britain, is prepared for hair transplant at a clinic of Esteworld, an aesthetic private hospital group, in Istanbul March 30, 2013. As it tries to boost tourism revenues and narrow its current account deficit, its main economic weakness, Turkey is on a mission to diversify away from the all-inclusive package tours to its sun-drenched Mediterranean shores which, local businesses complain, often do too little for the local economy. Of 37 million tourists visiting Turkey last year, about 270,000 came for surgical procedures from moustache implants to liposuction, generating $1 billion in revenues and representing a small but growing fraction of tourism receipts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Pope Francis kisses a child during a weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis kisses a child during a weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra poses at the entrance of a house, decorated with an anti-bullfight artwork by him, at Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 3, 2013. The words written on the wall paint read " Applauses" (L) and " It's not Art,...more
Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra poses at the entrance of a house, decorated with an anti-bullfight artwork by him, at Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 3, 2013. The words written on the wall paint read " Applauses" (L) and " It's not Art, nor Culture, is Torture ! " (R). REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates as he wins the 101st Scheldeprijs/Grand Prix de l'Escaut cycling race in Schoten April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates as he wins the 101st Scheldeprijs/Grand Prix de l'Escaut cycling race in Schoten April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Soviet era propaganda installation depicting Vladimir Lenin is seen on a hill in the township of Kajy-Say, some 300 km (188 miles) east of Bishkek March 13, 2013. The population of the once bustling township has shrunk to about 2,500 from 15,000,...more
A Soviet era propaganda installation depicting Vladimir Lenin is seen on a hill in the township of Kajy-Say, some 300 km (188 miles) east of Bishkek March 13, 2013. The population of the once bustling township has shrunk to about 2,500 from 15,000, its abandoned Soviet-built apartment houses gape with broken windows, and unemployed locals eke out a living by dismantling idle industrial buildings for construction materials. Paying no heed to radioactivity signs, some locals dig into uranium tailings, looking for machinery buried in Soviet times to extract non-ferrous metals which they sell as scrap. Words read "Forward to the victory of communism!" . REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tanker truck driver waits in the queue to unload crude oil at Jordan Petroleum Refinery in the city of Zarqa, 25 km (15 miles) northeast of Amman April 2, 2013. Jordan's failure to modernise its decades-old oil refinery, which handles 140,000...more
A tanker truck driver waits in the queue to unload crude oil at Jordan Petroleum Refinery in the city of Zarqa, 25 km (15 miles) northeast of Amman April 2, 2013. Jordan's failure to modernise its decades-old oil refinery, which handles 140,000 barrels per day of crude imports but has only a limited ability to refine high-quality diesel, has worsened the crisis, experts say. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A security officer walks past a gas pipeline after an explosion, 18 km (11 miles) south of the city of Ajdabiyah April 3, 2013. Libya is investigating the cause of the explosion late on Tuesday on oil and condensate pipelines to the eastern port of...more
A security officer walks past a gas pipeline after an explosion, 18 km (11 miles) south of the city of Ajdabiyah April 3, 2013. Libya is investigating the cause of the explosion late on Tuesday on oil and condensate pipelines to the eastern port of Zueitina, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said. It quoted acting NOC Chairman Abdulkasir Shengir as saying there were no casualties. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Models present creations during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Models present creations during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
North Koreans attend a rally held to gather their willingness for a victory in a possible war against the United States and South Korea in Nampo, North Korea, April 3, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in...more
North Koreans attend a rally held to gather their willingness for a victory in a possible war against the United States and South Korea in Nampo, North Korea, April 3, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang on Wednesday. REUTERS/KCNA
Morocco's King Mohammed VI (R) and French President Francois Hollande arrive at the royal palace in Casablanca April 3, 2013. President Hollande starts his two-day visit to Morocco. REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool
Morocco's King Mohammed VI (R) and French President Francois Hollande arrive at the royal palace in Casablanca April 3, 2013. President Hollande starts his two-day visit to Morocco. REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Barinas April 3, 2013. Venezuela will hold its presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Barinas April 3, 2013. Venezuela will hold its presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pictures of Italian marines detained in India, Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre, are projected together with the colors of the Italian flag on the Colosseum in Rome, April 3, 2013. Latorre and Girone are due to face trial in India on...more
Pictures of Italian marines detained in India, Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre, are projected together with the colors of the Italian flag on the Colosseum in Rome, April 3, 2013. Latorre and Girone are due to face trial in India on charges of killing two Indian fishermen while on anti-piracy duty in 2012. The marines were allowed home for Christmas, and then again to vote in the Italian elections in February, on condition they returned to India. The two countries have been embroiled in an escalating row since the incident. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
President Barack Obama speaks about tightening gun regulations during a visit to the Denver Police Academy in Denver, Colorado April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks about tightening gun regulations during a visit to the Denver Police Academy in Denver, Colorado April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Stock prices displayed on an electronic board are reflected in raindrops on the window of the board outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 3, 2013. Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.7 percent on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down shares after...more
Stock prices displayed on an electronic board are reflected in raindrops on the window of the board outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 3, 2013. Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.7 percent on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down shares after two days of losses amid expectations of further monetary easing by the central bank's new leadership team this week. The Nikkei gained 204.03 points to 12,207.46 by the midday break. The benchmark shed more than 3 percent in the last two days. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A South Korean employee (top, R) working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), is surrounded by media upon her arrival at South Korea's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two...more
A South Korean employee (top, R) working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), is surrounded by media upon her arrival at South Korea's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 3, 2013. North Korean authorities were not allowing any South Korean workers into a joint industrial park on Wednesday, South Korea's Unification Ministry and a Reuters witness said, adding to tensions between the two countries. The signboard reads "North to South, Arrival only" REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mark Ellis (R) leans on San Francisco Giants' Marco Scutaro after completing a double play in the first inning during their MLB National League baseball game in Los Angeles, California April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alex...more
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mark Ellis (R) leans on San Francisco Giants' Marco Scutaro after completing a double play in the first inning during their MLB National League baseball game in Los Angeles, California April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo disputes a ball over Galatasaray's Semih Kaya during Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo disputes a ball over Galatasaray's Semih Kaya during Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.