Editors Choice

<p>People are seen near a burnt car after clashes between Muslims and Christians in Khusus, El-Kalubia governorate, about 25 km (16 miles) northeast of Cairo, April 6, 2013. Five Egyptians were killed and eight wounded in clashes between Christians and Muslims in the town near Cairo, security sources said on Saturday, in the latest sectarian violence in the most populous Arab state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A competitor wearing a kilt and standing on a barrel throws a ball between his legs during the 'brigaball' contest at the 36th Bundanoon Highland Gathering held in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales April 6, 2013. The annual Scottish festival, held in the country town of Bundanoon located 120 km (75 miles) southwest of Sydney, showcases Scottish bands and a variety of highland games including the heavy caber toss, fergie stones, hay toss, brigaball, shot putt, and the kilted dash. Picture taken April 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Local residents gather to watch rescue and recovery operations at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. The death toll from a collapsed building in India's financial centre Mumbai rose to 72 on Saturday, as a injured woman trapped for 36 hours was freed from the rubble of the illegal and half-constructed building. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Mime artists take a cigarette break and help each other with their costumes in Trafalgar Square in central London April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>South Africa's Matt Silver-Vallance floats above the sea using helium filled balloons from the airfield of Robben Island across the Atlantic Ocean in Cape Town April 6, 2013. Vallance made the 7 km flight to raise funds and awareness for the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital. Mandela left hospital on Saturday after more than a week of treatment of pneumonia that raised global concern about the health of the 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>Wichita State Shockers guard Ron Baker (R) is guarded by Louisville Cardinals' Peyton Siva (L) and Russ Smith (rear) in the first half of their NCAA men's Final Four basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>A protester stands on a streetlamp as he waves a banner reading, "Glory for martyrs" during a protest in front of the High Court in Cairo April 6, 2013. Egyptian police fired tear gas to prevent opponents of President Mohamed Mursi storming the court and the prosecutor-general's office in central Cairo on Saturday, witnesses said. When some protesters hurled fireworks and rocks at the court, which also houses the prosecutor's office, and tried to break down the main gate, police fired tear gas from upstairs windows, witnesses said. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Seo Hee-kyung (R) of South Korea hits from the second fairway next to her caddie Dean Herden during the third round of the Kraft Nabisco Championship LPGA golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>A boy sells goods on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor April 5, 2013. Picture taken April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>People participate in a flash mob pillow fight during Pillow Fight Day in Brasilia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army (KPA), in this still image taken from video footage released on April 5, 2013, by the North's state-run television KRT. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters Tv</p>

<p>Stade Rennes' Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik (L) challenges Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble 36 hours after the collapse of a residential building, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. The death toll from a collapsed building in India's financial centre Mumbai rose to 72 on Saturday, as a injured woman trapped for 36 hours was freed from the rubble of the illegal and half-constructed building. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>New York Yankees' Brennan Boesch is tagged out at home-plate by Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila during the second inning of their MLB American league baseball game in Detroit, Michigan April 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Participants attend the 6th Women National Conference in Sanaa April 6, 2013. The conference discussed issues relating to ending discrimination against women in Yemeni legislation as well as political and economic empowerment for women. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Baseball fans pack the stands at Oriole Park at Camden Yards as the Baltimore Orioles get ready to play against the Minnesota Twins in their MLB American League home opener in Baltimore, Maryland April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin</p>

<p>Comrades carry an injured activist of a Shahbagh demonstration during a clash with the activists of Hefajat-e-Islam, in Dhaka April 6, 2013. Thousands of activists from Hefajat-e Islam clashed with Shahbagh demonstrators and police officers, after attending a grand rally. The activists from Hefajat-e-Islam were demanding for capital punishment for a group of bloggers, who organised the Shahbagh demonstration, and for the introduction of blasphemy laws, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>French soldiers take part in a training with Ivorian troops in Toumodi, before Ivorian troops depart for Mali, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>Arsenal's Tomas Rosicky (R) scores his second goal past West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A South Korean soldier patrol as vehicles returning from North Korea's inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex back to South Korea arrive at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul April 6, 2013. North Korea warns it could not guarantee the safety of diplomats after next Wednesday and has asked embassies to consider moving staff out of the country, European diplomats said, amid high tension on the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>Juventus' Mirko Vucinic celebrates after scoring against Pescara during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

<p>A snorkeler swims towards a sperm whale in the deep blue sea off the coast of Mirissa, in southern Sri Lanka, March 29, 2013. The southern tip of Sri Lanka, where the deep waters of the continental shelf is close to the shore, is one of the few locations in the world to see dolphins, whales and other creatures of the deep. Since the end of the 25 years civil war in 2009, tourists are returning to the island to enjoy its natural beauty and catch a rare glimpse of the elusive whales. Picture taken March 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Loh</p>

<p>The mother of Mohamed Mahmoud holds his clothes and mourns after he was killed during clashes between Muslims and Christians in Khusus, El-Kalubia governorate, about 25 km (16 miles) northeast of Cairo, April 6, 2013. Five Egyptians were killed and eight wounded in clashes between Christians and Muslims in the town near Cairo, security sources said on Saturday, in the latest sectarian violence in the most populous Arab state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

