Editors Choice

A snorkeler swims towards a sperm whale in the deep blue sea off the coast of Mirissa, in southern Sri Lanka, March 29, 2013. The southern tip of Sri Lanka, where the deep waters of the continental shelf is close to the shore, is one of the few locations in the world to see dolphins, whales and other creatures of the deep. Since the end of the 25 years civil war in 2009, tourists are returning to the island to enjoy its natural beauty and catch a rare glimpse of the elusive whales. Picture taken March 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Loh