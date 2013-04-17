Edition:
<p>Scott Turner (C) is hugged by friends as he weeps at a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>A Brazilian Indian boy draws on the ground during a protest where Indians from various parts of Brazil occupy the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Shoes of guests are seen on a red carpet as a host stands next to a Piaggio Avanti II aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at the Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>People watch an aerial show by the Israeli Air Force as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, at Tel Aviv port, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Concentration camp survivor Petro Mischtschuk, 87, from Ukraine stands near the memorial side of the Little Camp at former concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, April 14, 2013. Mischtschuk returned to Buchenwald on the occassion of the liberation day ceremonies. Between July 1937 and April 1945, the Nazis imprisoned a quarter million people in concentration camp Buchenwald with a death toll of around 56,000. Buchenwald was liberated on April 11, 1945 by U.S troops. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>A worker puts finishing touches on a mask of Pope Francis at a factory assembly line in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Security hold back fans who wait for an autograph by Spain's Rafael Nadal following a training session during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>A demonstrator is arrested by policemen during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Riot policemen dodge rocks thrown by students of Al Jabriya Secondary School, who are protesting during school hours against the arrest of a student, in Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Lola (C) and her daughters, Isabel (L) and Alejandra, wearing typical Sevillana outfits pose for a portrait during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Young men sit on a vehicle as they celebrate the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon, Myanmar, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Fans of Justin Bieber arrive by bus for his concert in Oslo, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>A dog runs along Portstewart Strand during heavy winds on the Causeway Coastline, northern Ireland, April 16, 2013 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Boston Marathon runners (L to R) Lisa Kresky-Griffin, Diane Deigmann and Tammy Snyder embrace at the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Actor Harrison Ford throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>An Afghan woman in a burqa walks along a road on a windy day on the outskirts of Kabul, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (L) challenges Everton's Steven Pienaar during their English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in north London, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Policemen and rescue workers wheel a police officer who was injured in a suicide bomb attack, at Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>A family plays on a Tel Aviv beach, on Israel's Independence Day, marking the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Visitors participate in the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Xishuang Banna, Yunnan province, China, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

<p>American Airlines employee Paul Reinold helps to expedite people though the security line at LaGuardia airport after it was shut down for a time due to a security scare in New York, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

