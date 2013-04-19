Bangladeshi worker Mohamed, 25, is seen inside his tent in the southwestern Greek town of Manolada April 18, 2013, following a shooting incident on Wednesday evening. Greece's government strongly condemned on Thursday the shooting of dozens of immigrants at a strawberry farm in southern Greece that left more than 20 slightly injured, the latest violent incident in the crisis-hit country. Three Greek foremen at the farm in the southwestern town of Manolada opened fire at about 200 Bangladeshi immigrants who protested over unpaid wages on Wednesday, police said. More than 20 people were hospitalized but were not heavily injured. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis