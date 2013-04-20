An unidentified man (in red) attempts to embrace Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) during his speech after Maduro was sworn into office, in Caracas April 19, 2013. Maduro was sworn in as Venezuela's president on Friday at a ceremony attended by several Latin American leaders, after a decision to widen an electronic audit of the vote took some of the heat out of a dispute over his election. In an embarrassing breach of security, a young man in a red jacket ran up to the podium, pushed the president out of the way and shouted into the microphone before being tackled by bodyguards. REUTERS/Stringer