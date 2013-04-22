Editor's choice
Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in the capital after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped, tortured and kept in captivity for 40 hours, reviving memories of last December's brutal assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Priests lying on the floor are seen through railings, as Pope Francis leads the mass during their ordination ceremony to become priests in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, showing visible signs of pregnancy, meets scouts during at the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, near London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People apply a layer of gold leaf onto the walls of one of the rooms at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Liverpool fans hold up a banner showing former managers including current Chelsea interim manager Rafael Benitez (R) before their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Protesting dock workers and their supporters (R) attend a rally outside Cheung Kong Center as two security guards sit inside at Hong Kong's financial Central district, April 19, 2013. More than 200 striking dock workers camped outside the headquarters Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing since Wednesday, pressing demands for a pay rise at a port operated by the tycoon that has disrupted traffic in the world's third-largest container port. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their final match at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Schoolgirls who fell ill after smelling gas at their school, receive treatment at a hospital in Takhar province, Afghanistan, April 21, 2013. As many as 74 schoolgirls fell sick after smelling gas at their school Bibi Maryam in Takhar province's capital Taluqan, and were being examined for possible poisoning, local officials said on Sunday. While instances of poisoning are sometimes later found to be false alarms, there have been numerous substantiated cases of mass poisonings of schoolgirls by elements of Afghanistan's ultra-conservative society that are opposed to female education. REUTERS/Stringer
Benfica's Eduardo Salvio (R) fights for the ball with Sporting's Fito Rinaudo during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A bleeding Free Syrian Army fighter is comforted by his comrades as he lies on the ground in Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Candidates from law enforcement agencies across Utah take part in Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT School training exercise on an obstacle course in Draper, Utah, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man flyboards on the Vltava river during a boat show in Prague, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Brooklyn Nets' forward Reggie Evans (30) and Gerald Wallace (45) go for a rebound against Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (R) in the second half of Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in Brooklyn, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Model Tatmain, wearing creations by designer Nadya Mistry, fixes her dress before taking to the catwalk during the final day of the Bridal Couture Week in Karachi, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Town residents bow their heads in prayer during an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. Hundreds of residents of the close-knit Texas town sought healing at a church service on Sunday, as schools were readied to reopen and authorities investigated the cause of this week's deadly fertilizer plant blast. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents shout slogans after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Juventus' Paul Pogba (R) challenges Cristian Zapata of AC Milan during their Serie A soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party huddle as police try to detain them during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, April 21, 2013. Angry crowds demonstrated in the capital on Saturday after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped, tortured and kept in captivity for 40 hours, reviving memories of last December's brutal assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Free Syrian Army fighters carrying weapons, take up position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Tottenham Hotspur's Michael Dawson (L) challenges Manchester City's Edin Dzeko during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A couple embrace while standing on a street after an earthquake struck in Mexico City, April 21, 2013. A strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. In Mexico City, buildings shook and residents ran outdoors, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Survivor Chen Zhirong comforts her 18-month-old son next to debris at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A mother holds the hands of her son as they attend an interfaith worship service at a memorial on Boylston Street for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
