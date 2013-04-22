Schoolgirls who fell ill after smelling gas at their school, receive treatment at a hospital in Takhar province, Afghanistan, April 21, 2013. As many as 74 schoolgirls fell sick after smelling gas at their school Bibi Maryam in Takhar province's capital Taluqan, and were being examined for possible poisoning, local officials said on Sunday. While instances of poisoning are sometimes later found to be false alarms, there have been numerous substantiated cases of mass poisonings of schoolgirls by elements of Afghanistan's ultra-conservative society that are opposed to female education. REUTERS/Stringer