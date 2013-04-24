Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 24, 2013 | 8:15am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. The eight-storey block housing factories and a shopping center collapsed on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. The eight-storey block housing factories and a shopping center collapsed on the outskirts of the...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. The eight-storey block housing factories and a shopping center collapsed on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 24
<p>A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Hundreds of survivors of an earthquake that killed nearly 200 in southwest China pushed into traffic on a main road on Monday, waving protest signs, demanding help and shouting at police. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Hundreds of survivors of an earthquake that killed nearly 200 in southwest China pushed into traffic on a main road on Monday, waving protest signs, demanding help and...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Hundreds of survivors of an earthquake that killed nearly 200 in southwest China pushed into traffic on a main road on Monday, waving protest signs, demanding help and shouting at police. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

Close
2 / 24
<p>Indian police personnel push a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian police personnel push a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi, April 23, 2013....more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Indian police personnel push a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 24
<p>Men wash themselves in a neighbourhood that was partially burned down during the clashes between Muslims and Buddhists earlier this year, in Meikhtila, Myanmar, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Men wash themselves in a neighbourhood that was partially burned down during the clashes between Muslims and Buddhists earlier this year, in Meikhtila, Myanmar, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Men wash themselves in a neighbourhood that was partially burned down during the clashes between Muslims and Buddhists earlier this year, in Meikhtila, Myanmar, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
<p>President Obama winks while in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama winks while in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

President Obama winks while in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 24
<p>Defendants linked to al Qaeda react as a verdict upholding their jail sentences are pronounced at a state security court of appeals, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Defendants linked to al Qaeda react as a verdict upholding their jail sentences are pronounced at a state security court of appeals, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Defendants linked to al Qaeda react as a verdict upholding their jail sentences are pronounced at a state security court of appeals, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 24
<p>Men ride their bicycles past an old warehouse at the harbor in Lisbon, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

Men ride their bicycles past an old warehouse at the harbor in Lisbon, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Men ride their bicycles past an old warehouse at the harbor in Lisbon, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
7 / 24
<p>Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
8 / 24
<p>John Norris (C), the lawyer of suspect Raed Jaser, speaks to the media outside Old City Hall Court, following his client's brief appearance in court in Toronto, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

John Norris (C), the lawyer of suspect Raed Jaser, speaks to the media outside Old City Hall Court, following his client's brief appearance in court in Toronto, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

John Norris (C), the lawyer of suspect Raed Jaser, speaks to the media outside Old City Hall Court, following his client's brief appearance in court in Toronto, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

Close
9 / 24
<p>Children salute passing vehicles carrying rescuers and volunteers as they hold cardboards with messages of gratitude, after Saturday's earthquake, in Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children salute passing vehicles carrying rescuers and volunteers as they hold cardboards with messages of gratitude, after Saturday's earthquake, in Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Children salute passing vehicles carrying rescuers and volunteers as they hold cardboards with messages of gratitude, after Saturday's earthquake, in Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves from the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves from the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves from the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
11 / 24
<p>Women laborers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Women laborers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Women laborers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
12 / 24
<p>Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie makes a lunging throw to get Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy at first base to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin</p>

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie makes a lunging throw to get Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy at first base to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Doug...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie makes a lunging throw to get Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy at first base to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman smokes a cigarette in a doorway in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman smokes a cigarette in a doorway in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman smokes a cigarette in a doorway in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 24
<p>Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. EUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. EUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. EUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 24
<p>A farmer puts baskets of newly hatched ducklings in a hatch room at a poultry egg trading market in Wuzhen town, Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A farmer puts baskets of newly hatched ducklings in a hatch room at a poultry egg trading market in Wuzhen town, Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A farmer puts baskets of newly hatched ducklings in a hatch room at a poultry egg trading market in Wuzhen town, Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 24
<p>Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal past Barcelona's Gerard Pique (2nd L) and goalkeeper Victor Valdesduring their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Arena stadium in Munich, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal past Barcelona's Gerard Pique (2nd L) and goalkeeper Victor Valdesduring their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Arena stadium in Munich, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal past Barcelona's Gerard Pique (2nd L) and goalkeeper Victor Valdesduring their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Arena stadium in Munich, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
17 / 24
<p>A supporter of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, who is the head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party, kicks an anti-Musharraf lawyer during Musharraf's hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC), in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A supporter of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, who is the head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party, kicks an anti-Musharraf lawyer during Musharraf's hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC), in Rawalpindi, Pakistan,...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A supporter of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, who is the head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party, kicks an anti-Musharraf lawyer during Musharraf's hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC), in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
18 / 24
<p>A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 24
<p>A child sits outside the door of a house as children play nearby in Kathmandu, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A child sits outside the door of a house as children play nearby in Kathmandu, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A child sits outside the door of a house as children play nearby in Kathmandu, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 24
<p>A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
21 / 24
<p>Monks and Buddhists holding lanterns walk around a giant lantern featuring national treasure "Seokgatap" (not seen), a traditional Buddhist pagoda, during a lighting ceremony in central Seoul, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Monks and Buddhists holding lanterns walk around a giant lantern featuring national treasure "Seokgatap" (not seen), a traditional Buddhist pagoda, during a lighting ceremony in central Seoul, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Monks and Buddhists holding lanterns walk around a giant lantern featuring national treasure "Seokgatap" (not seen), a traditional Buddhist pagoda, during a lighting ceremony in central Seoul, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 24
<p>An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick at a van during a strike in Dhaka, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick at a van during a strike in Dhaka, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick at a van during a strike in Dhaka, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
23 / 24
<p>Security officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Security officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Security officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 23 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 22 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 21 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 20 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast