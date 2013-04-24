Editor's choice
People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman cries amongst collapsed houses after an earthquake in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A woman cries amongst collapsed houses after an earthquake in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
Indian police personnel push a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi, April 23, 2013....more
Indian police personnel push a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men wash themselves in a neighbourhood that was partially burned down during the clashes between Muslims and Buddhists earlier this year, in Meikhtila, Myanmar, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men wash themselves in a neighbourhood that was partially burned down during the clashes between Muslims and Buddhists earlier this year, in Meikhtila, Myanmar, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Obama winks while in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama winks while in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Defendants linked to al Qaeda react as a verdict upholding their jail sentences are pronounced at a state security court of appeals, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Defendants linked to al Qaeda react as a verdict upholding their jail sentences are pronounced at a state security court of appeals, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men ride their bicycles past an old warehouse at the harbor in Lisbon, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Men ride their bicycles past an old warehouse at the harbor in Lisbon, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a news conference after a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
John Norris (C), the lawyer of suspect Raed Jaser, speaks to the media outside Old City Hall Court, following his client's brief appearance in court in Toronto, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
John Norris (C), the lawyer of suspect Raed Jaser, speaks to the media outside Old City Hall Court, following his client's brief appearance in court in Toronto, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Children salute passing vehicles carrying rescuers and volunteers as they hold cardboards with messages of gratitude, after Saturday's earthquake, in Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children salute passing vehicles carrying rescuers and volunteers as they hold cardboards with messages of gratitude, after Saturday's earthquake, in Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves from the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves from the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Women laborers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women laborers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie makes a lunging throw to get Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy at first base to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Doug...more
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie makes a lunging throw to get Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy at first base to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin
A woman smokes a cigarette in a doorway in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman smokes a cigarette in a doorway in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. EUTERS/Stringer
Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. EUTERS/Stringer
A farmer puts baskets of newly hatched ducklings in a hatch room at a poultry egg trading market in Wuzhen town, Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer puts baskets of newly hatched ducklings in a hatch room at a poultry egg trading market in Wuzhen town, Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal past Barcelona's Gerard Pique (2nd L) and goalkeeper Victor Valdesduring their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Arena stadium in Munich, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder more
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal past Barcelona's Gerard Pique (2nd L) and goalkeeper Victor Valdesduring their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Arena stadium in Munich, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A supporter of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, who is the head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party, kicks an anti-Musharraf lawyer during Musharraf's hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC), in Rawalpindi, Pakistan,...more
A supporter of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, who is the head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party, kicks an anti-Musharraf lawyer during Musharraf's hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC), in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child sits outside the door of a house as children play nearby in Kathmandu, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child sits outside the door of a house as children play nearby in Kathmandu, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Monks and Buddhists holding lanterns walk around a giant lantern featuring national treasure "Seokgatap" (not seen), a traditional Buddhist pagoda, during a lighting ceremony in central Seoul, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Monks and Buddhists holding lanterns walk around a giant lantern featuring national treasure "Seokgatap" (not seen), a traditional Buddhist pagoda, during a lighting ceremony in central Seoul, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick at a van during a strike in Dhaka, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick at a van during a strike in Dhaka, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Security officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Security officials investigate the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.