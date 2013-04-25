Editor's choice
People mourn in front of the remains of their relatives, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An Armenian girl holds a rose as she lies on a huge Armenian flag during a demonstration near the Turkish embassy in central Athens, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Students from Hounslow Heath infants school play in one of four adobe huts designed to help minimise the noise of aircraft landing at Heathrow airport in Hounslow, west London, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy carries a photograph of his deceased grandfather as he marches with veterans during the annual ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day march in Sydney, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A Free Syrian Army fighter and a boy hold up weapons on a street at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flowers lay on the sidewalk at the site of the first explosion as people walk along Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Paramilitary policemen collect dead fish at an aquaculture facility in Lushan county, after the earthquake hit on Saturday, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 24, 2013. More than 10 tons of fish in the facility died as the Qingyi river, the water supply to the facility was cut off by the earthquake. The dead fish collected will be sterilized and buried underground to avoid causing any possible epidemic. REUTERS/China Daily
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances, according to a villager. REUTERS/Babu
Pope Francis prays during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People mourn for their relatives, who are trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, April 24, 2013. The egg, which was collected in southern Israel, was kept in an incubator until it hatched at the zoo, as part of an initiative to raise the number of endangered bird species in the region. A pair of "foster parent" vultures will shortly take over rearing the chick at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv. Ornithologists estimate there are about a hundred such birds left in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the South Korean K-Pop group Super Junior perform during their show, part of their Super Show 5 tour, in Buenos Aires, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Australian Federal policemen arrest the self-proclaimed leader of the international hacking group LulzSec, the collective that claimed responsibility for infiltrating and shutting down the CIA website, in this photo released by the Australian Federal Police on April 24, 2013. Police said the 24-year-old IT worker, who held a position of trust at an international company, was arrested in Sydney and charged with hacking offences that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years. Glen McEwen, manager of cyber crime operations at Australian Federal Police, said the man was detained at work, where he had access to sensitive information from clients including government agencies. REUTERS/Australian Federal Police
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal past Borussia Dortmund's Lukasz Pisczek (on ground) during their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at BVB stadium in Dortmund, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The moon is seen above the Palace of Culture and Science in the center of Warsaw, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Miami Heat forward LeBron James throws the ball between his legs to keep it in play as the Heat met the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half during their first round Game 2 playoff game in Miami, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A Boston Marathon bombing survivor receives a hug next to the site of the first bomb explosion on Boylston Street in Boston, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models wearing creations by Atelier Kikala wait backstage at Tbilisi Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A balloon seller is seen behind clouds of pollens in Beijing, April 24, 2013. The flying pollens, which are produced from poplars, have overwhelmed the city and worsened allergy and asthma problems every spring in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (L) sits with his legal team during a court hearing in Kirov, Russia, April 24, 2013. Navalny, who has helped organize a wave of protests against President Vladimir Putin and is a campaigner against state corruption, denies any wrongdoing and says charges of fraud are being falsified against him as part of a Kremlin campaign to crush the opposition. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A demonstrator (C) opposed to President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's administration holds up a sign that reads "damn impunity" as he and others watch lawmakers' speeches on a television screen outside the Congress building against the justice reform bill proposed by the government in Buenos Aires, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Rescue workers try to rescue trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Two men hold onto the bannister as they ascend a staircase in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
