A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, April 24, 2013. The egg, which was collected in southern Israel, was kept in an incubator until it hatched at the zoo, as part of an initiative to raise the number of endangered bird species in the region. A pair of "foster parent" vultures will shortly take over rearing the chick at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv. Ornithologists estimate there are about a hundred such birds left in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner