Editor's Choice

An Israeli border police officer aims pepper spray towards a Palestinian man during clashes between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the West bank village of Urif, near Nablus April 30, 2013. The clashes erupted after an attack near Nablus. A Palestinian man stabbed and shot dead an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli ambulance service and police said. REUTERS/Abed Omar
Members of the police escort Mohammed Sohel Rana (C), owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed last week, after his hearing at the High Court in Dhaka April 30, 2013. Rescue officials in Bangladesh said on Tuesday they had given up hope of finding more survivors from a garment factory complex that collapsed killing hundreds, as the government came under pressure to do more to enforce building safety standards. At least 390 people have been confirmed dead in what is just the latest incident to raise serious questions about worker safety and low wages in the poor South Asian country that relies on garments for 80 percent of its exports. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier walks in front of arms confiscated by national security authorities inside of the deposit of weapons at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. The military is in charge of storing and destroying weapons, not only those handed in by the civilian population, sometimes including those inherited from an ancestor who might have fought in the revolution, but also the weapons confiscated in the six-year-long, ongoing drug war that has so far killed some 70,000 people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (L) embraces her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima at the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which will also mark the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the Samaritan sect take part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Passover atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus April 30, 2013. The Samaritans, who trace their roots to the biblical Kingdom of Israel in what is now the northern occupied West Bank, observe religious practices similar to those of Judaism. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds a weapon as he takes up position inside a room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
A dog yawns as it looks at people passing by at a street in central Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Residents are seen from a burnt window as they salvage from the burnt remains of their homes after a fire in Quezon City, Metro Manila April 30, 2013. According to local media, at least one hundred houses were razed in the fire this morning, leaving two hundred families homeless and injuring three people. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Vice President Joe Biden shares a light moment with U.S. President Barack Obama during an event on finding employment for returning military veterans from their service, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 30, 2013. At the event, first lady Michelle Obama announced that American businesses have hired over 290,000 veterans and military spouses since Barack Obama challenged businesses to do so in August 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (2nd L) and Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski (L) jump to head the ball during their Champions League semi-final second leg match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People of Freedom (PDL) party member and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wipes his forehead as he attends the Upper house of the parliament in Rome, April 30, 2013. Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won his first vote of confidence in parliament on Monday after promising to press for a change to the European Union's focus on austerity and pursue economic growth and jobs. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A woman rests in the water at the thermal water spa in Hungarian town Heviz, 194 km (120 miles) west of Budapest, April 20, 2013. Locals have welcomed the new Russian "invasion" of tourists who fly into Sarmellek to head to the spa town Heviz, saying they have brought money, new jobs, and even boosted the moribund real estate market during a deep, economic downturn. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands Princess Beatrix (2nd L) accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane (R) attend the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL
Houston Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez forces out New York Yankees runner Travis Hafner (33), but is too late to get the out on Yankees batter Brennan Boesch at first base as Yankees runner Ichiro Suzuki scores, during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. Hundreds of aspiring dancers try out each year for a spot with the dance company to star in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. Cole takes the kid goats which are a by product of the dairy industry and farms them for their meat, which has become more popular after the recent horsemeat scandals. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Internally displaced boy Jawad, 12, whose family fled the military operations in Khyber Agency, stands outside his family tent at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province April 26, 2013. Tens of thousands of Pakistanis in the country's restive tribal areas have been displaced by fighting between the military and the Taliban and living in refugee camps, with the largest one in Jalozai on the edge of Peshawar. With the landmark May election edging closer, candidates shuttle between refugee camps, putting up posters, holding corner meetings and jockeying for the votes of displaced people from their constituencies. The tribal areas, which until this election had barred political parties from operating, will be an important battleground in the upcoming polls. Watched over by wary soldiers manning checkpoints along newly tarred roads, entire families are staying in tents in the rubble of homes ruined by fighting and fierce weather, hoping that the election will be the first step towards a better Pakistan with more jobs, economic prosperity and a better life. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
George Zimmerman, defendant in the killing of Trayvon Martin, stands in Seminole circuit court during a pre-trial hearing in Sanford, Florida April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
A protester begs for mercy from a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) member during a demonstation in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. The protesters were demonstrating to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar. Rescue officials in Bangladesh said on Tuesday they had given up hope of finding more survivors from a garment factory complex that collapsed killing hundreds, as the government came under pressure to do more to enforce building safety standards. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
People lower the body of Jewish settler Eviatar Borovsky, 31, into a grave during his funeral in Kfar Hassidim near the northern Israeli city of Haifa April 30, 2013. Israel on Tuesday launched its first targeted attack on a militant in Gaza since a war in November, killing a Palestinian jihadist in an air strike that put further strain on a five-month-old ceasefire. There was also bloodshed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where for the first time since 2011, a Palestinian killed the Jewish settler. Israeli soldiers shot and wounded the attacker after he stabbed the man at a busy intersection. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian boy (R) mourns, as men comfort a relative, during the funeral of Haitham Al-Mes-hal, who relatives say belonged to a militant Jihadist Salafi organisation, in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City April 30, 2013. An Israeli airstrike killed Al-Mes-hal and wounded another in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics said, in the first targeted attack against militants since a ceasefire ended an eight-day war in November. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holding a cigarette stands at the door of her house at Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon April 30, 2013. Portugal cut state spending by 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in 2014 and continue cutting until 2016, after the end of its bailout programme that Lisbon hopes to exit next year, the finance minister said. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Maintenance workers are silhouetted by bright morning sunshine reflecting off the windows of the Shard building in central London, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People wait for news of their missing relatives, the garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. At least 390 people have been confirmed dead in what is just the latest incident to raise serious questions about worker safety and low wages in the poor South Asian country that relies on garments for 80 percent of its exports. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
