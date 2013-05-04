Editors Choice
A policewoman (L) and Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, console Dalbir Kaur (R), sister of Singh, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in the northern Indian state of Punjab May 3, 2013. India reacted furiously to Singh's death in a Pakistani jail. The Indian farmer who was convicted of spying was badly beaten last week by fellow inmates in the latest incident to strain relations between the neighbours. Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed 14 people. His family says he was an innocent farmer who was arrested after drunkenly wandering over the border. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An Orthodox Christian walks outside a famous monolithic rock-cut church during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. Police investigating the collapse of a Bangladesh factory building that killed more than 500 people have arrested an engineer who warned the day before that the eight-storey complex was unsafe. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. A wind-driven wildfire raged along the California coast north of Los Angeles early on Friday, threatening some 3,000 homes and prompting evacuations of a university campus and several residential areas. The so-called Springs Fire, which engulfed several farm buildings and recreational vehicles but so far has destroyed no homes, had consumed 8,000 acres of dry, dense chaparral and brush by late Thursday, fire officials said. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Novice monks pose for a group photo after getting their heads shaved during an event to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul May 3, 2013. Ten children on Friday were given an opportunity to experience living as Buddhist priests by staying at the temple for two weeks as novice monks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky lies on the ground, wrapped in barbed wire roll, during a protest action in St. Petersburg May 3, 2013. Nude Pavlensky took part in a protest art action in front the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg headquarters aiming to express his view that the legislative system of the city is oppressive, according to local media. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Hong Yang-ho (C), chairman of the Kaesong Industrial District Management Committee (KIDMAC), leaves the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) after attended a news conference, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul May 3, 2013. South Korea's seven remaining employees who work at an inter-Korean complex inside North Korea returned home on Friday, according to local media. South Korea has offered 300 billion won ($273.9 million) in special loans to companies affected by Pyongyang's decision last month to close a jointly run industrial zone in North Korea, a government official said on Thursday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng speaks with his wife Yuan Weijing following an appearance in New York May 3, 2013. When the Chinese government allowed Chen Guangcheng to leave in May 2012 for New York to pursue his legal studies, authorities admitted that Chen and his family had been harassed and subject to injustice. As part of the conditions of his departure, the Chinese government agreed that Chen's family would be safe and protected. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director Spike Lee cheers on the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Pigeons fly past a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (R) pasted on the Brancusi Atelier by activists from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to mark the 20th annual World Press Freedom day in Paris, May 3, 2013. The slogan reads, "Without freedom of information, no counter-power". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People carry a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in the northern Indian state of Punjab May 3, 2013. India reacted furiously to Thursday's death in a Pakistani jail of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer convicted of spying who was badly beaten last week by fellow inmates, the latest incident to strain relations between the neighbours. Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed 14 people. His family says he was an innocent farmer who was arrested after drunkenly wandering over the border. REUTERS/Ajay verma
Servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 3, 2013. Russia marks victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, every year on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Golden State Warriors Andrew Bogut (R) takes a rebound from Denver Nuggets Javale McGee during Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Oakland, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man swims in the Houhai Lake in central Beijing May 3, 2013. The Houhai lake is one of the popular spots for outdoor swimmers for all seasons of the year, including winter. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korean singer Psy performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Orthodox Christian worshippers hold crosses as they take part in the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3, 2013. Thousands of worshippers retraced the route Jesus took along the Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) throws out New York Yankees batter Robinson Cano in the first inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A farm worker walks next to crops growing in a farmed field in Carvoeira, 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon May 3, 2013. Portugal's planned new spending cuts, to be detailed later on Friday, could run into the same problems which led the constitutional court to reject some earlier austerity measures, the European Commission warned. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A man takes pictures of the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
U.S. actor Will Smith shakes hands with fans during a promotional event for his movie "After Earth" in Taipei May 3, 2013. The movie will be released in Taiwan on June 5. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An employee works inside a motor pump workshop at an industrial area in Mumbai May 3, 2013. India's central bank cut interest rates on Friday by a quarter point for the third time since January but said there is little room for further policy easing, disappointing investors and putting the onus on the government to revive a moribund economy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An ethnic Uighur man Abulajon drives his self-made motorcycle during a test in Manas county, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, April 27, 2013. Abulajon, a 30-year-old Uighur worker from a sewage treatment plant, spent a year making his 0.3 tonnes motorcycle measuring 4.3 metres (14 feet) in length and 2.4 metres (7.8 feet) in height, although it makes it impossible for him to drive it on the street. It cost him about 8000 yuan ($1300) to buy all the parts from salvage stations and the converted engine can power the motorcycle with a speed of 40 km per hour (24.8 miles per hour), local media reported. Picture taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The body of Chaudhry Zulfikar, who was killed by unidentified gunmen, is seen through an ambulance window in Islamabad May 3, 2013. Gunmen on a motorcycle on Friday shot dead Zulfikar, a prosecutor investigating the 2007 assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, one of the most shocking events in the country's turbulent history. Police sources said Zulfikar was shot in his car after he left home and headed to a hearing in the case, a reminder of Pakistan's instability just a week before general elections. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 famous monolithic rock-cut churches, during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela May 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
